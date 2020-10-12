While classes for the fall semester at Indiana University of Pennsylvania will continue as scheduled, ending on Dec. 7, the university has made changes to the class schedule for the spring semester.
For the spring semester, IUP will continue to operate according to its Fall Rebalance Plan, which is designed to reduce transmission of the virus by reducing the number of people on campus, balancing hybrid coursework and distance learning.
The biggest change in the spring will be that IUP will not have the traditional weeklong spring break. Instead, the university will incorporate five non-class days into the spring semester to allow for several short breaks. Those dates have not yet been announced.
Plans for graduation ceremonies in December and May are still being discussed.