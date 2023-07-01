Consistent with past practice, Indiana University of Pennsylvania said it will not restrict access to the Wayne Avenue, Stadium South and Stadium North parking lots during the Independence Day celebration on Tuesday.
Parking access around the Kovalchick Complex will be restricted to the South Campus parking lots (located near the softball and baseball fields). No parking will be permitted in the Kovalchick Complex VIP Parking Lot (located in front of the facility).
University Drive on South Campus will be temporarily closed to through traffic from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Tuesday.
Due to the holiday, no IUP facilities will be open or available for access. Lot usage should only be for parking purposes; no grilling, tents, or long-term gatherings are permitted.
Regulations for all reserved spaces — including disability accessible spaces, visitor reserved, admissions reserved, 15 or 30-minute loading and unloading zones, fire lanes, and tow-away zones — will remain strictly enforced during this period.
Vehicles in violation may be ticketed and/or towed at the vehicle owner’s expense.
For questions relating to this information or other parking matters, one can contact Parking Services at (724) 357-8748 or Parking-Services@iup.edu, weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
