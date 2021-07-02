Consistent with past practice, Indiana University of Pennsylvania will not restrict access to the Wayne Avenue, Stadium South and Stadium North parking lots during the Independence Day celebration on Sunday.
Parking access will be restricted to the Kovalchick Complex VIP Parking Lot (in front of the facility), and South Campus parking lots (near the softball and baseball fields).
University Drive on South Campus will be temporarily closed to through traffic from 7:30 to 11 p.m. on Sunday.
Due to the holiday, no IUP facilities will be open or available for access. Lot usage should only be for parking purposes; no grilling, tents, or long- term gatherings are permitted.
Please be reminded that regulations for all reserved spaces — including disability accessible spaces, visitor reserved, admissions reserved, 15- or 30-minute loading and unloading zones, fire lanes, and tow-away zones — will remain strictly enforced during this period.
Vehicles in violation may be ticketed and/or towed at the vehicle owner’s expense.
If you have questions relating to this message or other parking matters, please contact Parking Services at (724) 357-8748 or Parking-Services@iup.edu, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.