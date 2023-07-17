Dr. Amanda Poole, a faculty member in Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Department of Anthropology, has been selected for the Fulbright Specialist Program and has been approved to work on a project in Madagascar.

The Fulbright Specialist Program was established in 2001 by The Fulbright Program to provide opportunities for academics and other professionals in the United States to engage in two- to six-week, project-based exchanges at host institutions in 150 countries and areas around the world.