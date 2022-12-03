Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Applied Archaeology Master of Arts program is the first academic program in the United States recognized by the American Cultural Resources Association.
The American Cultural Resource Association recently began recognizing academic programs that prepare students for success in the field of cultural resource management. IUP is one of only two recognized programs on the list.
To be recognized, programs are evaluated by ACRA professionals to determine how well the program prepares students for a career in cultural resource management.
“We are honored that ACRA recognized the quality of the IUP program,” said IUP Department of Anthropology Chair Dr. Ben Ford. “We have been training students for careers in cultural resource management for more than a decade and have over 100 graduates working in all sectors of the industry. As the fastest growing field in archaeology, cultural resource management is a great career choice for archaeologists, and IUP is a great school to launch that career.”
Cultural resource management is the branch of archaeology that helps developers, property owners, governments, and others comply with federal historic preservation laws. The goal of cultural resource management is to balance the development we all want with a respect for our shared history.
ACRA is a national network of cultural resource management professionals that advocates for the cultural resource management industry. Professionals in the organization and the CRM industry in general are increasingly concerned about the lack of properly trained archaeologists, estimating that by 2031, the United States will need 5,650 new archaeologists with master’s degrees.
“ACRA has expressed its concern that many of these new archaeologists will not have the necessary skills to succeed in cultural resource management,” Ford said. “IUP is unique in its focus on preparing students for CRM careers. ACRA created the Recognized Universities program to direct students to programs, like IUP’s, that prepare students for these careers,” he said.
This recognition follows the Applied Archaeology master’s program ranking in the top three registered professional archaeologist-producing schools in 2021 by the Register of Professional Archaeologists. The RPA’s mission is to establish and adhere to standards and ethics that represent and adapt to the dynamic field of archaeology and to provide a resource for entities that rely on professional archaeology services. To become an RPA, a graduate must meet the U.S. Department of Interior Qualification Standards for Archeologists.