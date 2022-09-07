IUP red block logo

Indiana University of Pennsylvania has detailed its part in the Southwestern Pennsylvania New Economy Collaborative’s $62.7 million federal Build Back Better Regional Challenge grant, as awarded last week by the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

In a press release Tuesday, the university said it was approved for a $1 million project as part of the project that will cover an 11-county region, including Indiana, Armstrong and Westmoreland counties as well as Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Lawrence and Washington counties.