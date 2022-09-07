Indiana University of Pennsylvania has detailed its part in the Southwestern Pennsylvania New Economy Collaborative’s $62.7 million federal Build Back Better Regional Challenge grant, as awarded last week by the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
In a press release Tuesday, the university said it was approved for a $1 million project as part of the project that will cover an 11-county region, including Indiana, Armstrong and Westmoreland counties as well as Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Lawrence and Washington counties.
“IUP is proud to be part of this important and exciting workforce development initiative, and to expand our presence, partnerships, and impact in the Pittsburgh region,” IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll said. “This initiative builds on IUP’s strengths in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics), including our expertise in connecting data analytics and applied research in worker safety, robotics, and in geospatial data and open pathways for regional workforce training.”
As announced Friday, the collaborative is a coalition of the region’s leading university, philanthropic and private sector players. Allegheny Conference on Community Development CEO Stefani Pashman said nearly 90 organizations, including labor unions, educational research institutions, public and private sector organizations, and philanthropy, are involved.
“IUP remains committed to programs and opportunities to advance the skills of the workforce for both current and future industry needs,” Driscoll said.
Locally, the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development also is involved. Its executive director Byron G. Stauffer Jr. said the collaborative will work on developing technology — and developing a workforce that can utilize that technology.
Driscoll said the university appreciates the effort of the area’s community leaders, including Stauffer and local lawmakers, naming specifically state Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, state Rep. Jim Struzzi, also R-Indiana, and Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney.
“IUP also joins the Collaborative in expressing our appreciation to the Biden administration, the U.S. EDA, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, and U.S. Reps. Mike Doyle and Conor Lamb (both Pittsburgh area Democrats) for their support of the region,” the IUP president said.
Pashman said 17,000 workers in 1,200 companies, most of them small or medium in size, will share in $700 million in regional economic impact as a result of the grant, the fourth largest of 21 awarded by EDA to regional entities across the United States.
The 21 winners were chosen from 60 EDA-designated finalists that each received approximately $500,000 in funding and gained technical assistance to continue developing their cluster strategies. In nearby areas, two New York state projects and one in West Virginia also were awarded challenge grants.
According to the collaborative, the projects that will be funded by the Build Back Better Challenge Grant in southwestern Pennsylvania are deeply interconnected and rely on each other to ensure mutual success. The five projects that will receive funding are focused on adoption, upskilling infrastructure, and commercialization in the robotics sector.
“The IUP proposal is a university-wide collaboration, involving faculty from a number of departments in IUP’s Dr. John J. and Char Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics and the College of Arts and Humanities, the Division of University Advancement, the School of Graduate Studies and Research, and members of the IUP Research Institute,” Driscoll said.
“IUP’s Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics maintains strong research and student training programs in computer sciences, safety sciences, environmental health, and geospatial/geological sciences,” Dr. Hilliary Creely, dean of the School of Graduate Studies and Research said. “Together with IUP’s new STEAMSHOP makerspace, which is a university-wide collaboration, our goal is to create an integrated research program in AI (artificial intelligence) that capitalizes on these strengths and develops key partnerships across campus and our community.”
The university said its share of the challenge grant will be used for four initiatives:
• IUP Data Analytics/Computer Science AI platforms and resources: IUP will expand research capacity in AI and data analytical research through improvements to high-performance computing capabilities. This infrastructure will serve both the computing needs of current faculty conducting AI research and training and allow expansion into computer vision. This infrastructure will serve as the backbone pathway to connect with and serve several other applied research programs across campus.
• IUP Safety Science AI and Robotic Research: The Department of Safety Sciences offers an interdisciplinary research program focused on pivotal areas including both short-term and long-term AI and robotic research (including workplace functions such as material handling, employee health and safety, severe injury and fatality prevention, data collection, and workplace productivity measurements), with necessary computing infrastructure.
• IUP Geological-Geospatial Intelligence: The Department of Geography, Geology Environment and Planning provides robust training opportunities with remote sensing and mapping using unmanned aerial systems and expertise identifying and defining key security and geographical parameters with AI applications. These programs provide critical training, research and development, data collection, dissemination of findings, and workforce training.
• IUP STEAMSHOP: STEAMSHOP is a campus-wide initiative that transforms learning at IUP by empowering students from all backgrounds and preparations to actively engage with an interdisciplinary digital fabrication lab (makerspace) that applies high impact practices in design thinking and science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (STEAM) education to attract a more diverse population and improve undergraduate persistence, retention, and career preparedness. A primary goal of STEAMSHOP is to enhance economic development and foster entrepreneurial interest in the region through the design and prototyping of solutions for real-world challenges and creation of new small businesses. The technological, entrepreneurial, and leadership skills gained through participation in STEAMSHOP programming better prepares students for the rapidly evolving workforce.
“With support from this grant opportunity, IUP’s core AI research and teaching infrastructure can be solidified and expanded, allowing more students, particularly those from rural areas, to engage with these disciplines and be prepared for regional employment opportunities in a multitude of AI fields,” Vice President for University Advancement Khatmeh Osseiran-Hanna said.
IUP also reiterated a longstanding commitment to research on all levels and in all disciplines in the announcement of its share of the grant. In 2021, IUP was selected as one of only two public universities in Pennsylvania and one of only 93 public universities in the United States selected for the “High Research Activity” designation by the American Council on Education.