The 2022 Master of Fine Arts Thesis Exhibitions at Indiana University of Pennsylvania celebrate the creative accomplishments of four emerging artists who are completing studies in the graduate program.
Their works will be available for viewing in the University Museum, Kipp Gallery and Annex Gallery from Saturday through April 16, with a free public reception in all venues on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Representing a culmination of three years of intensive work, the pieces on display explore the interconnection between each medium’s tradition, contemporary practice, and personal vision.
Participating artists include Jonathan Grengs (Ceramics), Emmanuel Ntow (Sculpture), Justin Pope (Drawing/Printmaking) and Elizabeth Wheeler (Painting). Recipients of the MFA have earned the terminal degree in their field and are now qualified to occupy the most prestigious professional positions in visual art.
In addition to the Saturday reception, regular University Museum hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 2 to 6:30 p.m.; Thursday noon to 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. Kipp and Annex Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. or by appointment.
For more information, please contact the Department of Art and Design at (724) 357-2530.
The University of IUP receives state arts funding through a grant from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, through the Pennsylvania Rural Arts Alliance.