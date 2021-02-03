Imagine Unlimited? Indiana University of Pennsylvania doesn’t have to “imagine” anything.
IUP shattered its $75 million goal for the Imagine Unlimited campaign, raising more than $81.36 million, and ending the campaign six months early.
It exceeded all IUP fundraising campaigns by more than $35 million and included the largest one-time gifts in the university’s history: $23 million from alumni Dr. John and Char Kopchick and $7 million from alumni Tim and Deb Cejka.
Previously, the largest one-time donation to IUP was $2.5 million from alumnus Robert Cook in May 2009 to establish the Cook Honors College.
It also caps the largest comprehensive campaign among the 14 Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education universities.
“When we announced in April 2018 that the goal for Imagine Unlimited would be increased from $40 million to $75 million, it was in recognition of the commitment and affection that our alumni and friends have for this university,” campaign co-chairs William (Bill) Madia and Audrey DeLaquil Madia said in a joint statement.
In all, there were almost 63,700 donations from more than 22,000 donors, who focused on priorities of enhancing science and mathematics, academic excellence and innovation, student success and leadership through athletic competition.
“Some of our significant ‘rally’ gifts of $25,000 or more came from IUP leadership, volunteers, alumni and friends — the people that are very close to the university and who know us the best, which is an incredible vote of confidence,” IUP Vice President of University Advancement Khatmeh Osseiran-Hanna said in a news release. “We had gifts from alumni from the 1960s to the 2010s; from current and former trustees; and from current and former employees.”
Osseiran-Hanna came to IUP during the “quiet phase” of Imagine Unlimited, when she was named in September 2017 as interim vice president for University Advancement.
She was named to the permanent position a year later. She oversaw the growth of the campaign from about $18 million to $53 million in April 2018, and then to $75,144,788 as of Nov. 30, 2020.
After that, gifts totaling $5,715,000 were received in the final month of the campaign.
In addition to the Kopchick and Cejka gifts, there were nine gifts ranging between $1 million and $6.9 million.
Meanwhile, Osseiran-Hanna said, the majority of gifts, 21,943, were of $25,000 or less.
“We have been overwhelmed — but not surprised — by the generosity of our donors and the hard work of our volunteers and staff,” Bill Madia said. “Despite a global pandemic and the financial challenges it created, our alumni and friends never faltered in their support of IUP and our students.”
“The Imagine Unlimited comprehensive campaign is about imagining everything that IUP can be, positioning our students to be able to change the world,” university President Dr. Michael Driscoll said.
“Donors tell us that IUP helped them to realize their own potential, and that they feel compelled to pay it forward, to provide new opportunities and support to students now and in the future.”
The campaign included more than $430,000 raised in the last nine months for the Student Assistance Fund (originally the Emergency Response Fund), which provided aid for more than 450 students to continue their studies. And students were helped in other ways, too.
“More than 7,700 students have received direct support through scholarships that are part of the campaign (many of which are renewable), and thousands more will be impacted in the future,” Osseiran-Hanna said.
Students also have been involved in giving to Imagine Unlimited. University officials said they were donors as well as helpers to the advancement team on fundraising and networking initiatives.
Total student giving has risen by 171 percent over the past five years, from 391 gifts in 2015 to 1,062 in 2020.
Also, in addition to raising money, the IUP vice president said Imagine Unlimited has been about maintaining and strengthening relationships, “and this is something that has involved employees, students, alumni and friends, not just the members of the University Advancement team.”
The campaign also is helping pave the way toward continued success as IUP looks to its 150th anniversary in 2025.
“We’ll begin a needs assessment in collaboration with the university’s leadership team, focusing on the needs of academic affairs and our strategic plan,” Osseiran-Hanna said. “We’ll also be looking forward to celebrating our 150th anniversary in 2025.”