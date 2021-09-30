INDIANA — This year, IUP will celebrate its Class of 2020 at the single-largest alumni event of the year, the Alumni and Friends Crimson Huddle at homecoming. All Class of 2020 graduates are invited as guests of honor to the event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2.
An in-person ceremony for these graduates was not possible due to the coronavirus pandemic, and homecoming provides an excellent opportunity to celebrate their achievement with alumni, faculty and staff.
Open to all, the Crimson Huddle features alumni reunion groups, including sororities, fraternities, academic departments, and athletics teams.
Class of 2020 alumni will receive free admission to the Crimson Huddle, a complimentary T-shirt, and a ticket for the homecoming football game against Gannon at 2 p.m.
Members of the Class of 2020 will also have tables designated for them at the event, which includes a full buffet of tailgate favorites, an assortment of drinks and great entertainment.
During pre-registration for this year’s huddle, 2020 IUP graduates can upload a photo, which will be projected on the jumbotron during the Crimson Huddle.