Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Office of International Education is presenting several events celebrating International Education Week at IUP through Friday, including a naturalization ceremony Friday hosted by IUP.
International Education Week is a joint initiative between the United States Department of State and United States Department of Education to promote cross-cultural awareness, prepare students for a global environment and attract future leaders from abroad to study, learn and exchange experiences in the United States.
A total of 21 candidates for citizenship are expected to be part of the naturalization ceremony by the United States Customs and Immigration Service, which will take place at 11 a.m. Friday in Toretti Auditorium at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex. IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll will make remarks during the event.
This fall, IUP welcomed more than 400 international students from some 64 countries.
Funding for events for the week is provided by the Office of International Education and IUP Student Co-Operative Association. All events are free and open to the community.
• Wednesday: English Department hosts Dr. Osman Ozdemir from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the IUP Libraries, Stabley Library Room 210. Ozdemir will share insights about English language teaching and Turkish language education.
• Thursday: International Poetry Night, 7 p.m., Elkin Hall Great Room. As participants read their poems, the poems will be projected in the original language and in English.
• Friday: U.S. Citizenship Naturalization Ceremony, 11 a.m., Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex Toretti Auditorium.
For more information about the events, contact the IUP Office of International Education at (724) 357-2295 or via email at Intl-Education@iup.edu. Events also are listed on the Office of International Education webpage: www.iup.edu/internation al/iew.