Indiana University of Pennsylvania has a long-range plan to reduce its non-faculty workforce by about 161 by the end of the 2021-22 fiscal year.
In the short term, it appears at least 40 workers will lose their jobs by the end of this school year, according to university officials as well as spokespeople for two of the unions representing non-faculty employees.
“The exact number is still being worked on,” said Dominic Sgro, an Indiana resident and director of Duncansville-based American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees District Council 83. His union faces furloughs of more than 35 members.
“In February, because of the financial challenges facing the university based on lower enrollment, we notified AFSCME union leadership of the need to reduce the number of AFSCME clerical positions by about 50 FTE (full-time equivalent employees),” said Executive Director of Media Relations Michelle Fryling.
To meet that goal, Fryling said, “we have worked with supervisors to identify 32 AFSCME positions that could be converted from 12-month positions to nine-month positions.”
That would reduce the equivalent of 7.36 FTE positions, she said. Beyond that, assuming some attrition, Fryling said IUP plans to eliminate 38.5 FTE AFSCME positions, most of them clerical.
“You have some folks who have chosen to retire, which will alleviate the need,” Sgro said.
“We are disappointed that IUP’s management believes it needs to cut the jobs of people who grew up here, went to school here, and continue to live in the community,” said Erin Fritz Wood, president of the University Professional Association at IUP.
Fryling said the university’s intention is “to eliminate five positions and convert one SCUPA position from a 12-month to a nine-month position.”
However, most of the approximately 161 non-faculty positions (both union and non-represented employees) to be reduced by the end of the 2021-22 fiscal year are held by AFSCME members.
Sgro said his membership is disgusted.
“Those folks kept those departments going for years and years,” said Sgro, who called the university’s treatment “a slap in the face.”
IUP had announced it would reduce its workforce by 80.1 FTE at the end of fiscal 2020-21, and another 80.1 FTE in fiscal 2021-22, in each case saving IUP approximately $7.5 million.
“To allow AFSCME employees in positions affected by this change additional time to consider options and next steps, including the State System of Higher Education Enhanced Sick Leave Payout (deadlines are March 15 and June 30), we are providing more than the 30-day notice required in the AFSCME contract,” Fryling said.
“Instead, we will make these changes on May 7, which allows affected employees to make plans over an extended period. IUP’s Office of Human Resources will continue to work through the AFSCME union contract provisions related to elimination of positions.”
Fryling also said the university has notified leaders of the State College and University Professional Association “of our intention to eliminate five positions and convert one SCUPA position from a 12-month to a nine-month position.”
In all cases, she said, “employees who are in positions converted from 12 to nine months will retain their benefits, including tuition waivers.”
Fritz Wood said her union is concerned that the reduction in workers will cause difficulties for students who are finally returning to campus after restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s the wrong move at the wrong time,” the SCUPA president said, questioning how a stated university policy is being fulfilled by staff cutbacks.
“The nature of the work we do is student-centered, and I question the ability of IUP to move forward with being student-centered without our people,” she said. “Eliminating SCUPA positions is in direct conflict with the stated vision of IUP’s NextGen plan.”
Sgro said AFSCME has reached out to the General Assembly, as well as Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Chancellor Dr. Daniel Greenstein. He said some members reached out to state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, but got a response that was “lukewarm at best.”
Struzzi said it is false to say his response has been lukewarm, but said Wednesday night, “They have not at any point reached out to me, at any level.”
Struzzi said he has done nothing but advocate for funding for the State System, and that he has spoken regularly with IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll “to try to minimize any job losses or community impact.”
He said the declining enrollment does raise questions about the need for as many faculty or support staff.
Still, he added, “I would be happy to meet with them or anyone with concerns.”