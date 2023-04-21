The IUP Community Music School is excited to announce its performances for the spring 2023 semester. All the ensembles have been hard at work this semester, as well as the private lesson students.
Two recitals in April feature almost 50 of the nearly 150 private lesson students. The first is at 1 p.m. Saturday in DiCicco Hall (Room 121) of Cogswell Hall on the IUP main campus. The second is at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in DiCicco Hall. Several instructors will have students participating, including Evan Engelstad, Holly Lightner, John Makara, Katelynn Judy and Jan Littrell, piano; George Hegedus and Crystal Shellhammer, voice; Maggie Weader, flute; Terry Barnett, guitar; Paxton Mentnech, percussion; and Sarah Cisney, trumpet.
Admission to both recitals is free and open to the public.
A concert by the University Band, a hybrid ensemble consisting of community members and IUP students from a variety of majors across campus, will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday in Fisher Auditorium. It is led by Dr. Jason Worzbyt of the IUP Music Department. It includes “Trilogy for Band” by Clifton Williams; “Mannin Veen” by Haydn Wood; “Mock Morris” by Percy Grainger; “Serenade No. 11 for Band” by Vincent Persichetti; and “The Dam Busters March” by Eric Coates. Of special note is the world premiere of “Misterioso for Wind Ensemble,” a piece written specifically for this group by Bruce Yurko, that will be conducted by the composer. Admission is $5 regular and $3 for seniors, I-Card holders, students and children; tickets are cash/check only at the door beginning one hour prior to the performance.
The final two performances take place in May. The first is by the Indiana Community Choir, the IUPCMS adult choir of the IUPCMS, and led by IUP Director of Choral Studies Dr. Craig Denison. It takes place at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 13, in DiCicco Hall. It will feature a variety of favorites, including selections chosen from “The Lily and the Rose” by Bob Chilcott; “Be Thou My Vision” by Gwyneth Walker; “O Love That Will Not Let Me Go” by Elaine Hagenberg; “Lord I Don’t Feel Noways Tired” by Jester Hairston; “We Rise Again,” arranged by Stephen Smith; as well as a medley of tunes from the Broadway musical “Les Miserables.” Admission is $5 regular and $3 for seniors, I-Card holders, students and children; tickets are cash/check only at the door beginning one hour prior to the performance.
The final performance is by the Crimson Youth Choir, the children/youth chorus of the IUPCMS that includes students from age 7 through high school. It takes place at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 20, in Gorell Recital Hall, second floor of Sutton Hall on the IUP main campus. Led by IUP alumna Kye-Won Doyle (Kopko), the program will include “Pirate Song” by Tim Jones; “Seal Lullaby” by Eric Whitacre; “Job, Job,” arranged by Stephen Hatfield; “Let Everything That Hath Breath” by Jeffery Ames; “Never One Thing” by May Erlewine; “Rain Music” by Laura Farnell; as well as a number of other selections. Admission is $5 regular, $3 for seniors and free for I-Card holders, students and children; tickets are cash/check only at the door beginning one hour prior to the performance.
For more information on the IUP Community Music School and all the musical opportunities available, please visit iup.edu/com munitymusic, email com munity-music@iup.edu or call (724) 357-4565.