The IUP Community Music School is excited to announce its performances for the spring 2023 semester. All the ensembles have been hard at work this semester, as well as the private lesson students.

Two recitals in April feature almost 50 of the nearly 150 private lesson students. The first is at 1 p.m. Saturday in DiCicco Hall (Room 121) of Cogswell Hall on the IUP main campus. The second is at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in DiCicco Hall. Several instructors will have students participating, including Evan Engelstad, Holly Lightner, John Makara, Katelynn Judy and Jan Littrell, piano; George Hegedus and Crystal Shellhammer, voice; Maggie Weader, flute; Terry Barnett, guitar; Paxton Mentnech, percussion; and Sarah Cisney, trumpet.

