It continues despite the COVID-19 pandemic, though, as MAWC Assistant Manager Jack Ashton noted, “there was a quarter going on when they couldn’t do sampling and analysis for us.”
“The last time we were able to collect data was in December,” said Dr. Brian W. Okey, professor of geography and regional planning. “We were scheduled to go out the week after spring break.”
That was March 16 — the day Gov. Tom Wolf extended a shutdown order to all of Pennsylvania.
That reduced how much MAWC is paying IUP, from $107,014.80 last year to $91,079.91 this year.
“The professors from IUP have been able to come out and do the sampling, but they had to send it to a private lab instead of the university,” Ashton said. “They just were not able to send it to their lab.”
Instead, samples went to Environmental Service Laboratories Inc., which has its principal office in White Township.
“We were shut down from spring break until we were able to get back in the lab on July 6,” said Dr. Nathan McElroy, a professor in the chemistry department at IUP.
The samplings focus on source water in the reservoir and the tributaries that feed it.
That water is drawn into the George R. Sweeney Water Treatment Plant. It has a rated capacity of 24 million gallons per day and serves 130,000 customers in the northern portion of MAWC’s service territory, including Saltsburg and Conemaugh Township in Indiana County.
The IUP professors bring diverse talents to the Beaver Run project.
“I’m an analytical chemist,” said McElroy. “My background is in water quality testing. I’ve had many projects over the years.”
McElroy and his students take samples from Okey’s crew and perform various chemical tests on them.
The two professors say quite a few IUP students, graduate students and undergraduates have been part of the collection crews, for an effort usually done over two or three days.
“We found a few anomalies along the way which were indicative of other problems,” McElroy said.
That hasn’t included problems from gas wells that ring the reservoir.
“The operations at Beaver Run have really not had an impact on surface water quality,” Okey said. “We haven’t seen any evidence that people’s taps would be compromised.”
Meanwhile, Dr. John Bradshaw, a professor in the IUP physics department, continues monitoring methane levels in the air near various gas production sites, all in the vicinity of the 43-square-mile drainage area of Beaver Run, a reservoir supplying water to 130,000 MAWC customers in northern Westmoreland county and portions of neighboring Armstrong and Indiana counties.
MAWC also sponsors that research, in a separate contract from the water testing efforts of McElroy and Okey.
“John came on the scene a few years after we did,” McElroy said. “His timing of activity is not synchronized with ours.”
Ashton said the air quality testing contract totals $26,400 per year.