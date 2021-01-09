Beginning Monday, eight days before classes are to begin, housing staff will return as scheduled. IUP officials said that will cover students unable to delay their return to campus.
Previously, the university advised that students should delay returning to campus until just before the three-week period of online instruction is to end Feb. 8.
Additionally, also on Monday, COVID-19 testing will begin at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex and will continue through mid-April.
Testing is scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday during this coming week, then 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Saturday through Feb. 7, including the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 18, then back to an 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday schedule after Feb. 8.
The university “strongly recommends that all students, both on-campus and off-campus residents, take advantage of on-campus COVID-19 testing,” officials posted on the IUP website.
“We have contracted with Virus Geeks national testing company to conduct these tests at no charge to those students,” the university posted. “Virus Geeks will bill your insurance when available.”
The university said students studying at the Northpointe (Armstrong County) and Punxsutawney campuses will be notified of times when they may receive a test at their home campus.
However, IUP officials posted, “students from any campus can always choose to have testing done at the Kovalchick Complex at the Indiana campus.”
More details about making appointments for Virus Geeks testing was to be emailed to the IUP community this past week.
However, IUP officials also posted, “Virus Geeks testing is available to asymptomatic students only. If you think you have COVID-19 symptoms, please follow the advice of your personal health care provider or contact IUP Health Services.”
The university stopped its twice-weekly online dashboard counting COVID-19 cases on Dec. 15, with 501 total cases reported during the fall, including 490 individuals who have recovered from the virus. IUP officials said the count will resume with the start of spring semester classes Jan. 19.