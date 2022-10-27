As it was requesting a sizable increase in its state appropriation for 2023-24, to $573.5 million, and a “separate strategic investment” of $112 million enroll and graduate students with plans in fields with significant labor shortages, two Indiana University of Pennsylvania projects also were on the agenda last week for the Board of Governors of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.
At a meeting in Harrisburg Oct. 20, the governors approved an $85 million 2022-23 Capital Spending Plan, including $2.9 million for the long-range building plan for Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Academy of Culinary Arts in Punxsutawney, as well as $1.6 million in upgrades to the campus chiller plant at the IUP main campus in Indiana County.
According to the agenda for last week’s PASSHE meeting, the work on the chiller plant is described as an infrastructure project and “deferred maintenance.”
The $2.9 million will be used for design of new academic facilities to be sited in downtown Punxsutawney next to the Fairman Centre, in a $22 million state Department of General Services project expected to begin immediately.
“IUP has been very strategic in its work to secure state and federal funds for this important initiative, and we are very grateful to our legislators and community leaders for their support,” Vice President for University Advancement Khatmeh Osseiran-Hanna said. “We have also seen great generosity and excitement about the project from foundations, corporations, businesses and private individuals, and this work to secure private funding will continue.”
It brings total funding received so far for the ACA project to $10.01 million, including $4.75 million in government funds, $2.25 million from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, $4.9 million from the PASSHE Capital Spending plan, $500,000 in federal funds secured by U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard Township, in-kind gifts of $650,000, individual gifts of $260,000, and $450,000 in corporate and foundation funds.
The latter come from the Punxsutawney Area College Trust, the Fairman Family Foundation, the Hardy Family Trust in honor of 2002 Academy of Culinary Arts graduate Kristin Butterworth; and Symmco.
The RACP funds were secured by state Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, and state Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, whose district will include Punxsutawney beginning later this year.
Additional funds are anticipated from federal and state sources, the PASSHE Capital Spending Plan and private donations,
“IUP remains fully committed to Punxsutawney and the region, as evidenced by our continued work to secure funding and to raise private funds for the project,” IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll said.
A long-range plan covers proposed allocations for future years including two additional allocations for the Academy project, totaling $16 million for construction in 2023-24 and $2 million for furnishings and equipment in 2025-26. The governors will act upon those proposals in future years.
The plan approved in March by the IUP Council of Trustees and brought to the Board of Governors last week also includes a new 45,000-square foot education and multi-purpose commercial site, offering between 32,836 and 36,644 square feet of instructional space for ACA students.
IUP officials led by Council of Trustees Chairman Sam Smith, a former Punxsutawney state representative who also is vice chairman of the Board of Governors, have been focused on providing state-of-the art facilities and providing new opportunities for increased enrollment by locating all ACA educational facilities in new or renovated buildings along West Mahoning Street in downtown Punxsutawney.
Driscoll hailed Smith as “a champion for this project, and we continue to thank him for his outstanding leadership for the long-range Academy of Culinary Arts plan, as well as so many other university initiatives that directly benefit our students.”
The overhaul of ACA, once completed, is expected to allow for an additional 50 to 70 full-time students annually, university officials said. Since ACA was founded in 1989, more than 4,200 students have studied there.
In other business, the Board of Governors requested that the commonwealth provide an inflationary funding increase and what it terms a targeted investment to educate students for careers in high-demand fields.
Specifically, PASSHE said, it is requesting a 3.8 percent increase or $21 million, reflecting the average annual percent increase in inflation over the past three years, to $573.5 million to enable the state system to freeze undergraduate tuition for all students for an unprecedented fifth consecutive year.
PASSHE officials said they are seeking to address Pennsylvania’s talent shortage in industries critical to communities, to open doors of opportunity for thousands of low- and middle-income students of all ages, and to strengthen the state’s workforce and economy.
With that in mind, PASSHE also is asking for $112 million for a separate strategic investment to enroll and graduate students prepared for careers in fields with significant labor shortages, including healthcare, education, engineering, social work and computer science.
Of that amount $99 million would be used for student financial aid, lowering the price to attend a university, which is a major cause of the current labor shortage.
“The State System remains tremendously thankful to the governor and legislature for the historic investment in the 2022-23 state budget,” said Board of Governors Chairwoman Cynthia D. Shapira. “Their partnership with us and our students is a testament to the success of our ongoing System Redesign to transform higher education and meet the changing needs of students and the workforce.
PASSHE officials said the commonwealth’s workforce has a talent gap, with 60 percent of jobs requiring some higher education after high school, but only 51 percent of workers having a degree or credential.
As the agency including Pennsylvania’s state-owned universities, including IUP, PASSHE officials said the State System has an obligation to respond and to produce more graduates to help close the gap.
Also last week, the governors received a preview of a virtual Nov. 2-4 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Summit.
“Public universities bring together people with vastly different backgrounds and perspectives,” said Dr. Denise Pearson, vice chancellor and chief DEI officer. “This creates an enormous opportunity to cultivate communities whose members learn to listen to and respect diverse opinions and experiences, and as a result ensure all feel welcomed and respected.”