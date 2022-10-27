IUP culinary

Academy of Culinary Arts Chair Chef Lynn Pike, left, and Shakyra McNeal, a student at the Academy of Culinary Arts from Verona, presented remarks at the press event earlier this year.

 File photo

As it was requesting a sizable increase in its state appropriation for 2023-24, to $573.5 million, and a “separate strategic investment” of $112 million enroll and graduate students with plans in fields with significant labor shortages, two Indiana University of Pennsylvania projects also were on the agenda last week for the Board of Governors of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.

At a meeting in Harrisburg Oct. 20, the governors approved an $85 million 2022-23 Capital Spending Plan, including $2.9 million for the long-range building plan for Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Academy of Culinary Arts in Punxsutawney, as well as $1.6 million in upgrades to the campus chiller plant at the IUP main campus in Indiana County.