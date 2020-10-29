An end to admissions in five College of Fine Arts programs is among the additional details Indiana University of Pennsylvania has released regarding its NextGen plan.
The university said programs focused on theater-musical theater, interdisciplinary fine arts-dance arts, master of fine arts in art, master of art-art education, and art studio will not be open for future enrollment. IUP officials said students in those programs, fewer than 40 in all, will be given the opportunity to complete their studies in those programs.
IUP officials said the university will work with these students on a case-by-case basis.
The College of Fine Arts is to be combined with the College of Humanities and Social Sciences to form a new, as-yet unnamed college that would be a blend of humanities, social sciences and fine arts.
It would include majors in art and design, Asian studies, English, foreign languages, history, music, philosophy and religious studies, political science, and theater, while departments of economics, anthropology, geography and regional planning, now in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, will be moved to other colleges.
“Since our announcement, we have heard passionate support for programs in these colleges,” IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll said in a university news release. “We share that sentiment. This merger reflects our ongoing commitment to sustain the fine arts, social sciences or humanities in challenging times — we believe in the value of the degree programs and their importance for all of our students through our general education core — and they greatly enrich our university and greater community.”
Some of that passion was on display Monday, when more than 100 music students held a silent protest in the Oak Grove in the heart of the IUP campus.
Other changes were announced in educator preparation programs where a number of new measures will be found. IUP plans to consolidate 14 programs that now lead to the Bachelor of Science in education degree and expand the professional education sequence to allow teacher certification as an option in those majors.
Those and other changes are to take effect in the fall of 2021 as part of IUP NextGen, which the university said is aimed at creating a stronger, more student-centered university.
“IUP remains committed to the disciplines and the college that are our legacy: education,” Driscoll said Wednesday. “IUP is proud of its heritage and its leadership in preparing future educators for the commonwealth of Pennsylvania and beyond.”
The university reiterated that its NextGen plan is a strategic and deliberate realignment of programs to create a more streamlined educational experience for students, without losing the quality or content of these programs. Financial efficiencies also will result from college and program reorganizations, and students will benefit as a result of program collaborations, made easier because of this new structure.
“Here is the hard truth: IUP must make changes now. We cannot waste time looking backwards and thinking about what could have been. It is too late for that,” Driscoll said.
Despite efforts to affect enrollment, retention and persistence, IUP enrollment has declined by almost 33 percent over the past seven years, and in the current year IUP is projecting a $16 million shortfall, in spite of significant cuts in operating budgets for departments.
Cuts will include personnel as that is IUP’s single largest expense, the university said. In May, IUP notified its faculty union leadership that faculty furloughs were possible, following the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties union contract requirements.
Efforts have been made in advance of presstime to reach APSCUF officials.
The university also said additional workforce reductions of non-faculty employees will be announced as decisions are finalized.
New college structure at IUP explained
An overview of the new college structure at IUP:
• The Eberly College of Business and Information Technology will include the departments of accounting; business master’s and PhD programs; economics and finance, which will include the department of economics (currently in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences), finance, and management information systems and information systems; management, including hospitality management (currently in the College of Health and Human Services); and marketing (currently in the College of Health and Human Services).
• The College of Education and Communications will include the departments of adult and community education; Center for Vocational Personnel Preparation; early childhood and special education; communication disorders, special education and disability services; communications media, which will include the journalism and public relations program (currently in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences); counseling; developmental studies; professional studies in education; and student affairs in higher education.
• The College of Health and Human Services will include the Academy of Culinary Arts; public health; criminology; food and nutrition; health services and employment relations; kinesiology, health and sport science; nursing and allied health; psychology; and sociology.
• The John J. and Char Kopchick of Natural Sciences and Mathematics will continue to include its current departments of biology; chemistry and physics; geoscience; and mathematical and computer sciences.
Two departments from the College of Humanities and Social Sciences will join the Kopchick College: anthropology and geography and regional planning; geography and regional planning will merge with the Kopchick College’s Department of Geoscience.
The department of safety sciences (currently in the College of Health and Human Services),
also will join the Kopchick College.
Information technology and management information systems (currently in the Eberly College) will join the mathematical and computer sciences department.
The Kopchick College also will continue to include environmental engineering, natural science pre-physician assistant; natural sciences pre-physical therapy; and natural sciences.