Indiana University of Pennsylvania officially renamed its Humanities and Social Sciences building to Jane E. Leonard Hall at a dedication ceremony Monday in the new Leonard Hall lobby.
The formal dedication was meant to honor Leonard’s legacy at the university as well as the contributions of former IUP history professor Charles Cashdollar and wife Donna Cashdollar, who chronicled IUP’s history in their 2021 book “The IUP Story.”
“It has been six years since we gathered here for (the Humanities and Social Sciences) building ribbon-cutting,” Charles Cashdollar said. “And we are now re-assembled to free it from the cumbersome, generic name it has carried.”
Leonard, known as “Aunt Jane” to generations of students and alumni, was one of IUP’s original staffers, according to Charles Cashdollar. She came to the university, then known as Indiana Normal School, in 1875, before Sutton Hall was fully constructed. Leonard was the only individual in “The IUP Story” who had an entire chapter devoted to her, and for good reason, according to Charles Cashdollar.
“There is no one in this institution’s history who is more important or more deserving of being immortalized by a building name than Jane Leonard,” Charles Cashdollar said. “And I’m happy if what I’ve written in my history book and my gentle, persistent prodding ... has helped this happen. I cannot think of a better way for the university to thank Donna and me for ‘The IUP Story.’”
More than 60 people attended the free, public dedication ceremony, which featured food, beverages and remarks by Charles Cashdollar, IUP President Michael Driscoll and Arts and Humanities Dean Curtis Scheib. At the ceremony, Driscoll and Scheib agreed that Leonard was the single-most important person in IUP’s history, whose influence continues to shape the university today.
“Her 45 years of devoted and inspirational service have shaped the lives of generations of students who had the good fortune to share their journeys with her,” Scheib said. “And I would argue (Leonard) continues to shape the lives of students who, while they never had the opportunity to meet her, experience (her) presence and influence in the heart of who we are as an institution and who we continually strive to become.”
Driscoll spoke highly of the impact Leonard had on her English literature and history students as well as the influence she’s had on the university and surrounding area as a whole.
“There are a lot of people — many, many people — whose influence helped shape IUP into what it is today,” Driscoll said, “but it’s easy to see Jane Leonard is the most influential person in the 150 years of our existence, and she deserves an honor like this. ... There must be a Jane Leonard Hall at IUP.”
At the end of the ceremony, Driscoll and Donna Cashdollar unveiled a replica bronze plaque honoring “Aunt Jane” in the Leonard Hall lobby. The real bronze plaque honoring Leonard should arrive in a couple weeks, according to Scheib.
Two buildings at IUP had been dedicated to Leonard in the past. The original Jane E. Leonard Hall was built in 1903, destroyed by fire in 1952 then rebuilt and opened in 1954 in the same Oak Grove-facing location. That Leonard Hall was razed in 2017 to make way for John J. and Char Kopchick Hall, home to the college of natural sciences and mathematics.
The current Leaonard Hall, which cost around $30 million to construct in 2016, includes most of the departments and offices that Leonard Hall had in 1954. Departments and programs currently in Leonard Hall include English, geography, regional planning, history, philosophy and religious studies and political science.
Leonard was known for a number of things during her time at IUP. She was hired as Indiana Normal School’s preceptress, which was similar to a dean of women position at the time. She was also a history and English literature teacher, incorporating innovative seminar methods, critiques and peer review techniques in the classroom.
“She was known as an exceptionally magnetic teacher,” Charles Cashdollar said. “She pushed (her students) astonishingly hard at times to do something significant with their lives.”
Driscoll emphasized how Leonard’s primary focus had always been on students, as she frequently promoted personal and academic growth and success.
“She recognized more than a century ago that some students come to college better prepared and equipped than others and that those of us who can help students should tailor our skills to mirror what the student needs,” Driscoll said. “When a student came to her seeking help, she didn’t lower the bar. Instead, she worked tirelessly to help them get over that bar so they could realize the potential she saw in them. ... To sum it up, Jane Leonard was student-centered long before ‘student-centered’ was a thing.”
A Jane Leonard exhibit created by IUP collections librarian and university archivist Harrison Wick will remain on display in the Leonard Hall lobby for people to view.