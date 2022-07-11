Indiana University of Pennsylvania recently designated more than 70 single-occupancy restrooms as “all-gender” restrooms in response to two September 2020 walking audits.
The walking audits comprised a small group of students “from diverse communities” who walked around campus with IUP officials and discussed ways in which the campus could be improved. Students gave suggestions and completed a written survey to describe how the campus looked and felt to them.
“There were two walking audits, one with Black and Brown students and one with members of the LGBTQIA+ group,” said IUP executive director of media relations Michelle Fryling. “Both audits included members of the marketing and communications team, president Driscoll, vice president Segar, IUP chief diversity and inclusion officer and Title IX coordinator Elise Glenn and others.”
Re-labeling many of the single-occupancy restrooms from “family” or “handicapped” to “all-gender” was one of several inclusivity initiatives IUP adopted in response to the walking audits.
According to a Nov. 29, 2021, IUP article about the walking audits, the new signage was “possibly the biggest initiative to emerge from the audit(s).”
The restrooms that were re-labeled were already accessible to all students and genders, but according to Michael Powers, executive director of IUP’s marketing and communications division, the new signage helped improve clarity.
“Single-occupancy restrooms were on campus but labeled other things, like ‘family’ or ‘handicapped,’ and it wasn’t clear to students that they were welcome to use those facilities,” Powers said.
IUP’s senior assessment coordinator and head of LGBTQIA+ support Tedd Cogar said re-labeling the single-occupancy restrooms, which were already open to all genders, was a way to make IUP more inclusive and representative of different demographics.
“It is simply a way of being inclusive of all people, representative of genders, sexes and abilities,” Cogar said.
The point of the initiative wasn’t to re-label all of IUP’s single-occupancy restrooms, according to Cogar, but to give students more options on campus, despite not actually increasing the number of restrooms open to all genders.
Fryling said she does not know of any initiatives to change full on-campus restrooms to “all-gender,” but as IUP continues to undergo renovations, single-occupancy, all-gender restrooms will be added on campus, ideally in every building.
Replacing the signs of the more-than-70 single-occupancy restrooms cost about $1,500, which was taken from IUP’s signage budget, according to Fryling. IUP’s interactive campus map now shows bathrooms that are labeled “all-gender.”
Other on-campus initiatives resulting from the 2020 walking audits included:
• New campus art installations;
• Updated television commercials and print materials that showcase student diversity and highlight Black student achievements;
• A rainbow-painted sidewalk outside the new Leonard Hall entrance depicting the Progress Pride Flag, and;
• The installation of the Progress Pride and Transgender flags outside Elkin Hall, which houses IUP’s Center for Multicultural Student Leadership and Engagement.
Fryling explained that the new art installations will replace many of the antiquated photos and posters that don’t represent IUP’s present population. IUP’s current commercials and print materials have been designed to better reflect the diversity of IUP’s student body as well as IUP’s “commitment to diversity and inclusion,” Fryling said.
The Progress Pride flag painted between the Stapleton Library and Leonard Hall (formerly the Humanities and Social Sciences Building) uses a Minecraft “block” design, with each block of the sidewalk painted to represent a different color of the flag.
Cogar designed the flag, incorporating elements from the Philadelphia Pride Flag, which includes black and brown stripes representing Black and Brown LGBTQIA+ members, as well the Progress Pride Flag, which includes five triangular-shaped stripes — black, brown, blue, pink and white — representing Black, Brown and transgender people within the LGBTQIA+ community, respectively. These elements were integrated with the traditional six-color rainbow Pride flag.
“The blocks leading to the flag and out into campus represent the diversity of our IUP family, where everyone has a place on campus,” Cogar said.
IUP’s facilities group finished painting the sidewalk on June 14 in honor of Pride Month, Fryling said.
“Flying the progressive pride flag and having this sidewalk, which individuals walk over, are both physical, visible signs of belonging,” Fryling said. “The paint was carefully chosen for that location, and the sidewalk will be maintained for future employees and students/visitors to campus.”
Along with the newly painted sidewalk, the Progress Pride and transgender flags erected outside Elkin Hall are here to stay, Cogar said.
“The flag was added as a way of indicating representation and visibility on campus for the LGBTQIA population,” Cogar said. “The flag is a visible sign of support from IUP for the LGBTQIA community.”
IUP has a variety of other inclusivity programs, too, such as the university’s preferred name policy, gender inclusive housing policy, intersectionality conferences, Lavender Graduation, Queer Colors Group and more.
Fryling said that these programs and initiatives, along with the walking audits, were developed to “bring people together (and) respect and celebrate differences while making everyone feel welcome and safe to live, learn and work in our community.”