An Indiana University of Pennsylvania Distinguished Alumni Award recipient will be honored by the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education for her longstanding contributions to diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at IUP.
Debra Evans Smith, a 1981 IUP criminology graduate who received the university’s Distinguished Alumni Award in 2022, is an inaugural Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Keepers of the Flame award recipient. Smith retired from the FBI after a 30-year, award-winning career.
Smith will be honored Friday during the State System’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Summit. The summit, which will be held virtually, will livestream the award ceremony, which begins at 3:15 p.m.
Award recipients were nominated by their university.
“Debra Evans Smith is really the gold standard of involved and committed alumni,” Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer and Title IX Coordinator Elise Glenn said.
“She has distinguished herself with an incredible, award-winning 30-year career, and continues to give back to the university and to our students in all possible ways,” Glenn said. “It is our honor to nominate her for this recognition.”
Smith currently serves on IUP’s Alumni Board of Directors and the Black Experience Alumni Committee. She has made numerous presentations to IUP students and staff over the years, including serving on the “Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity in a Professional Workplace” panel discussion held in March 2021 and spoke during an event for students after the Derek Chauvin verdict. In her continued commitment to mentoring students, she spoke to criminology students at IUP on Monday. She was the first alumni representative on the President’s Commission for Diversity and Inclusion.
The Keepers of the Flame Award honors those who are longstanding contributors to diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts at the university, whose work has contributed to the solid foundation that undergirds and motivates DEI work at their campuses.
In this inaugural year, the Keepers of the Flame Award we will recognize “Foundation Builders” at each of the 14 campuses. Foundation Builders are employees (past or present), alumni, or community stakeholders who are longstanding contributors to diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts at the university.
Smith was one of the first 50 Black female FBI agents in the 1980s. A “spy chaser” for most of her career, she won top honors for her role in such cases, including the case of Robert Hanssen.
Smith received the Attorney General Award for Intelligence and the United States Attorney’s Award for her role in this major espionage investigation. She also received the National Intelligence Community Certificate of Distinction for her role in a national security matter.
In March 2008, Smith entered the Senior Executive Service, and served in a joint duty position as chief of the Counterespionage Group at the Central Intelligence Agency. From 2009 to 2010, she served as special assistant to former FBI Director Robert Mueller III.
From 2010 to 2013, Smith served as special agent in charge at the Washington Field Office, initially over the Administrative Division, and transitioning to the Counterintelligence Division where she was responsible for all counterintelligence and espionage matters in Washington, D.C., and northern Virginia. She briefly served as the acting assistant director in charge of the Washington Field Office, prior to being promoted to deputy assistant director of the Counterintelligence Division at FBI Headquarters. Smith retired in 2014 after 30 years of service.
After retirement, she returned to the FBI and managed a priority initiative under directors James Comey and Christopher Wray to address what had been the bureau’s inadequate record on diversity, equity, and inclusion. She also co-chairs the Minority Inclusion: Reevaluating Real Opportunities Responsibly (MIRROR) Project, a grass-roots strategy developed by a group of retired special agents who are concerned with racial disparities within the FBI.
Sponsored by the State System Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, the 2022 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Summit will be held virtually through Friday. This year's theme is “What does it mean to belong? Cultivating relationships and centering equity in our communities.”
The Summit is open to all students and employees at IUP and throughout the State System. Registration is free and can be made on the State System website; a complete schedule of events is posted on the event website.