Debra Evans Smith

 Submitted photo

An Indiana University of Pennsylvania Distinguished Alumni Award recipient will be honored by the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education for her longstanding contributions to diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at IUP.

Debra Evans Smith, a 1981 IUP criminology graduate who received the university’s Distinguished Alumni Award in 2022, is an inaugural Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Keepers of the Flame award recipient. Smith retired from the FBI after a 30-year, award-winning career.

