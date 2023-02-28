Sarah Gann, a student in Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s clinical psychology doctoral program, is launching a study designed to determine how a virtual pet game application can affect adolescent mental health.

Gann’s presentation of this proposed study, “Amaru: A Golden Key to the Adolescent Mental Health Crisis,” won IUP’s 2022’s Three-Minute Thesis competition. After completing the university’s required research approval process during the fall semester, Gann is ready to launch her research project, and is looking for adolescent participants (children between the ages of 13 and 18).