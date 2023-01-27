AACSB International officials said Indiana University of Pennsylvania has earned accounting accreditation for its Department of Accounting and Information Systems in the Eberly College of Business.
Founded in 1916, AACSB is the longest-serving global accrediting body for business schools, and the largest business education network connecting learners, educators and businesses worldwide.
“AACSB seeks to inspire educators to think globally and demonstrate currency, relevance and continued excellence in providing business education. A fundamental purpose of AACSB’s accounting accreditation is to challenge accounting educators to pursue that next level of excellence and commitment to continuous improvement,” said Stephanie M. Bryant, executive vice president and chief accreditation officer of AACSB. “We congratulate Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Interim Dean Prashanth Bharadwaj of the Eberly College of Business on achieving these goals and thereby earning accounting accreditation. We also applaud the entire business school team — especially the Department of Accounting and Information Systems — for their roles in earning this respected honor.”
Synonymous with the highest standards of quality, AACSB accreditation inspires new ways of thinking within business education globally. As a result, less than 6 percent of the world’s schools offering business degree programs hold AACSB business accreditation. Today, a total of 965 institutions across 60 countries and territories have earned AACSB accreditation in business.
Furthermore, 194 institutions maintain supplemental AACSB accreditation for their accounting programs.
“AACSB accounting accreditation is a testament to the high quality of our accounting program and the extraordinary success that our accounting alumni have experienced over the decades,” said Prashanth Bharadwaj, interim dean of the Eberly College of Business. “The Eberly College of Business is among only half-dozen b-schools in Pennsylvania and the only one among the PASSHE schools to have achieved this distinction. This would not have been possible without the hard work and commitment of our accounting faculty members and the constant support from the administration.”
AACSB accreditation ensures continuous improvement and provides focus for schools to deliver on their mission, innovate and drive impact. AACSB-accredited schools have successfully undergone a rigorous review process conducted by their peers in the business education community, ensuring that they have the resources, credentials, and commitment needed to provide students with a first-rate, future-focused business education.
To realize accounting accreditation, an institution must first earn or maintain AACSB business accreditation. Then, in addition to developing and implementing a mission-driven plan to satisfy the business accreditation quality standards, accounting accreditation requires the satisfaction of an additional set of accreditation standards that are specific to the discipline and profession of accounting.
“Today’s ratification signals that Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Department of Accounting and Information Systems graduates have completed a program grounded in exceptional technical and foundational skills, and are prepared to assume critical responsibilities that serve the public interest with integrity and professionalism,” Bryant said.