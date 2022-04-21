IUP fraternity Kappa Delta Rho and addiction treatment center SpiritLife, in Clymer, are collaborating for a local highway cleanup from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, on Earth Day, along Wayne Avenue.
SpiritLife AdventureTRAC coordinator Shane Dushack, who organized the highway cleanup, met with Kappa Delta Rho community chair Brady Kodman at an IUP Community Involvement Fair on March 1 in the HUB Ohio room. Brady said he wanted to work with SpiritLife because they were among the only organizations at the fair that had an upcoming event.
“We haven’t had a whole lot of opportunities to do events because of the (bad) weather,” Kodman said. “A lot of the organizations had things they wanted to do next semester. SpiritLife had something we could do immediately in the last few weeks of the (spring) semester.”
Dushack said he picked Wayne Avenue as the location for the cleanup because he wanted to choose somewhere with obvious litter that was close to the fraternity and safe to work along.
Both Dushack and Kodman said they liked the idea of a highway garbage cleanup because they wanted to give back to the community and see cleaner streets within the borough.
“This is where we all go to school,” Kodman said. “We want to preserve it as much as possible. It’s good to see the streets clean in Indiana.”
Dushack said that while planning for the cleanup, he was hoping to partner with a fraternity.
“I got this idea that it would be cool if we did a garbage cleanup for Earth Day,” Dushack said. “Wouldn’t it be a cool idea if we partnered with a fraternity to do something for the community.”
This isn’t the first time Kappa Delta Rho has been involved in a highway cleanup, according to Kodman. But this is the first time they have partnered with SpiritLife.
Prior to the cleanup, Dushack is going to visit the frat house to talk with the brothers about drug and alcohol “prevention as well as the dangers and pitfalls of partying in college.”
“It’s (important) to talk about the subject of drugs and alcohol because almost everybody knows somebody who struggles with it,” Dushack said.
Kodman said bringing awareness to the problem is important, especially for fraternities, where these discussions help break down stereotypes.
“I talked with Shane about how frats are associated with drug and alcohol abuse,” Kodman said. “We’d like to steer away from that stereotype and change that outlook as much as possible.”
Although this is the first joint program between the fraternity and detox facility, Dushack and Kodman expressed hope that they could make the cleanup an annual event and continue collaborating on community service projects.
“That would be really cool if we did this every year,” Dushack said. “I really think it’s cool to come together and help the community and clean up. I don’t see a reason why we shouldn’t do it every year.”