MILLERSVILLE — A new partnership announced Tuesday at a state-owned university in Lancaster County will involve Google and the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.
Locally, it could have an early impact on those recently left jobless in the shutdown of an Indiana County power plant.
“It’s time for a blueprint for higher education focused on competitiveness and workforce development, one that is grounded in access and affordability,” Gov. Josh Shapiro said at Millersville University in announcing a public-private partnership that will make Google Career Certificates available to students and the public to help them secure good-paying jobs.
“PASSHE has given us a clear example of what that can look like in practice, by connecting classroom learning to job-ready skills development so our students get the best of both worlds,” Shapiro said.
The certificate program also is known as “Grow with Google,” offering among other things flexible online training programs designed to put a participant on the fast track to jobs in high-growth fields, with no experience necessary.
“Offering Google Career Certificates along with our own undergraduate courses prepares students with the comprehensive education and specific skills that employers want,” said Cynthia Shapira, who chairs the Board of Governors of PASSHE, the system which also includes Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
IUP will be a participant in the initial phase of this partnership, along with Slippery Rock, PennWest (California, Clarion and Edinboro), Shippensburg, Commonwealth (Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield), East Stroudsburg, Kutztown and Millersville universities.
“Google is committed to helping people develop the skills they need to succeed in an increasingly digital economy. We’re excited to introduce the Google Career Certificate program to thousands of students and workers through our partnership with the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education,” said Mark Isakowitz, Google vice president, government affairs and public policy.
“On behalf of the university, and especially on behalf of our students, I thank Gov. Shapiro and Chancellor (Dr. Daniel) Greenstein for developing this unique opportunity for our universities,” IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll said. “The ‘Grow with Google’ program offers that extra edge for our students as they begin their careers, and will also add to their academic success as they complete their studies, including in the accounting course that will include the career certificate curriculum.”
The IUP president said the program also fits with the local university’s commitment to strengthening the economic health and vitality of the community “by providing valuable and highly desirable skills and credentials to displaced workers as they transition to their next chapter in their lives.”
IUP Executive Director of Media Relations Michelle Fryling said the local university initially plans to use the “Grow with Google” licenses in three ways.
“First, they will be used as part of an educational support initiative to employees at a local power plant looking to re-skill with the impending closure of the facility,” Fryling said.
The IUP spokeswoman confirmed that the “local power plant” in mind is the Homer City Generation LLC facility in Center Township. It would another effort to help out those who were employed there, following for instance comments Monday by U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., D-Scranton.
He told reporters that his office has been working diligently with Shapiro’s office to locate a buyer to utilize the now-shuttered power plant. He also said he wanted to seek to retain jobs for the unionized staff that had been employed at the plant. He also said the shutdown affected electric capacity as well as jobs.
“Second, in collaboration with the IUP Student Government Association, these certificates will be promoted and made available to students as part of the SGA academic initiatives,” Fryling said.
Driscoll said it was “especially exciting to be working with student organizations like ... the SGA and its leadership, including SGA President and State System Board of Governors member Abigail Hancox, (which) continues to be an important partner in our commitment to student success and student centeredness.”
Finally, Fryling said, there will be a pilot of having the certificates as value add alongside a credit-bearing courses.
“This program is a win for everyone involved: for our students, for employers throughout the commonwealth looking for a strong and skilled workforce, for our community,” Driscoll said. “We are proud to be part of this initiative, and we look forward to working closely with the ‘Grow with Google’ team to advance this partnership in all possible ways.”
