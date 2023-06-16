The Federal Aviation Administration has chosen Indiana University of Pennsylvania as a Collegiate Training Institution, as part of its Unmanned Aircraft Systems-Collegiate Training Initiative program.
IUP, which has offered an Unmanned Aerial Systems Science and Applications Certificate since 2018, is the only university in Pennsylvania chosen for such recognition by the FAA.
“IUP was really ahead of the curve in terms of using drones to do mapping in our Geographic Information Science program,” said Dr. John Benhart Jr., professor of regional planning in IUP’s Department of Geography, Geology, Environment and Planning and director of IUP’s Geospatial Intelligence and Unmanned Aircraft Systems certificate programs, who will direct the UAS-CTI program. “Offering the training for students to prepare to become FAA-certified remote pilots and to carry our drone flight missions was a natural outgrowth of our programs in the department.”
IUP’s instruction in Uncrewed Aircraft Systems is designed to prepare students to become FAA-certified remote pilots of small unmanned aircraft weighing less than 55 pounds, otherwise known as drones.
FAA Eastern Region Deputy Regional Administrator Steven Jones recently announced IUP’s CTI designation at the 2023 Aerium Summit at John Murtha Airport in Johnstown.
Benhart developed IUP’s program based on his interest in high accuracy mapping. To date, about 40 students, mostly from IUP, have completed the local university’s UAS program, which includes 12 credit hours of study.
“We expect that this FAA certification and recognition of the quality of our program will help us to grow in enrollment,” Benhart said.
Benhart noted that there is a current shortage of drone pilots, and anticipated that the need for qualified pilots will continue to increase, especially as drone usage becomes increasingly integrated into more industries and occupations.
“While right now the largest number of students enrolled in the drone certification program are from our department, students are from many different disciplines: criminology, communications, especially students interested in photography and videography, safety sciences, anthropology, and biology,” the IUP professor said. “Drones are a great way to keep people out of high-risk situations while enabling the collection of high quality and time sensitive information.”
IUP’s program provides students with both foundational knowledge and hands-on technical skill training.
With the rapid growth of the unmanned aircraft systems industry, FAA officials said, there is a need to ensure that new technology is safely integrated into the National Airspace System and that there is a pipeline of qualified professionals to meet the increasing demand.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.