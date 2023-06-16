Training in drones

Shown in a drone-training class are, from left, IUP faculty member Dr. Chris Schaney, former student Katherine Marodi, former student Jordan Hudzicki (holding the remote control) and IUP faculty member Dr. John Benhart Jr.

 Courtesy IUP

The Federal Aviation Administration has chosen Indiana University of Pennsylvania as a Collegiate Training Institution, as part of its Unmanned Aircraft Systems-Collegiate Training Initiative program.

IUP, which has offered an Unmanned Aerial Systems Science and Applications Certificate since 2018, is the only university in Pennsylvania chosen for such recognition by the FAA.