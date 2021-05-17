When mountain climber Julie Beall-McKelvey was last in the news, she was preparing to conquer Mount Aconcagua in Argentina. Aconcagua boasts may impressive titles such as the highest peak outside of Asia, as well as the highest peak in the Americas and the southern and western hemispheres. With an elevation of 22,841 feet, Aconcagua was the third stop in Beall-McKelvey’s quest to climb the seven highest summits in the world.
It’s another success she can add to her list along with finished climbs of Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa and Mount Elbrus in Russia. Aconcagua, however, posed some unique challenges.
“It was a good time, but it was tough,” Beall-McKelvey, an Indiana University of Pennsylvania graduate, now of Lemoyne, Cumberland County, said. “I actually got altitude sickness after I had reached the summit. I had to be short roped and helped down by one of our guides.”
Upon reaching the summit, Beall-McKelvey said the sickness settled in quickly, but it was thanks to the quick thinking of the guides who gave her a dose of medication before one of them tied her to himself to help her make it down the mountain.
“I kept swaying and falling over,” she said. “But he kept holding on to me to make sure I was alright. There was no other option for me to get down other than to make it myself with help. Helicopters can’t make it up that high for any sort of rescue.”
Beall-McKelvey said while the sickness was difficult to handle, she was glad it happened after she successfully completed the climb.
“This was the first time I had gotten sick or that anything had gone wrong like that,” she said. “Thankfully we had very prepared guides and who were well trained and were able to get me down safely.”
The Aconcagua climb wrapped up in February of 2020. After her return home, Beall-McKelvey was forced to prolong any upcoming climbs due to the pandemic.
“I was supposed to do Denali in June (2020) and Vinson in January of this year, but those both got blown out,” she said. “Obviously with everything going on, climbs got canceled or pushed back for anyone who was looking to do one.”
With restrictions lifting, however, Beall-McKelvey is jumping right back in to her attempt to climb the summits. Though, scheduling has been an issue.
“With everything being pushed back, it’s been hard. Especially since there are only certain windows of time to do certain mountains,” she said.
Her next climb is scheduled for June 5 and it will be Denali in Alaska. With a height of 20,310 feet, it is the highest peak in North America and the third most-isolated peak on earth after Everest and Aconcagua. While this may be the fourth of the Seven Summits that she’s climbing, it may be the most difficult so far.
The Denali climb will last three weeks and during that time, there will be next to no contact with the outside world for the climbers.
“I’ll have no access to anything except for a GPS device that I can text my husband on,” she said. “I’ll also be able to contact my coach on it should I need to, but besides that, that’s it. There’s no other access.”
Beall-McKelvey said the nature of Denali makes it a difficult mountain to finish successfully.
“This is the only one that you don’t really have support on,” she said. “There’s no porters or sherpas that climb with you to help with gear. Everything that you take with you has to be carried by you.”
The gear Beall-McKelvey will be carrying is a pack on her back weighing 60 pounds, along with a sled that she will also pull, also weighing 60 pounds, making a total of 120 pounds of self-supported weight that she must carry with her.
“All of your personal gear, your fuel, your food, your tent, everything is with you,” she said. “At each camp you have to set up your own tent. You’ll be on a team with guides but you’re totally self-supporting.”
Another factor is the weather. With temperatures that can dip to -30 degrees, the weather is an obstacle that shuts down many Denali climbs.
“Twenty-five percent of the time the weather shuts you down,” Beall-McKelvey said. “You’re not able to camp out for any length of time because you only pack as much as you need and nothing more. You can’t wait around because you’ll run out of supplies.”
Beall-McKelvey went on to say that Denali is viewed as “true mountaineering. You’re tied to a rope with everyone due to the massive crevasses everywhere. You have to figure stuff out and take care of yourself in a rough environment. Even the most basic self care isn’t easy, but it needs to be done. There’s no shower or toilets, it’s all very remote and primitive. But it’s supposed to be very beautiful, so I can’t wait to see it.”
Overall the success rate for a Denali climb is 50 percent. But Beall-McKelvey is still training hard in the hopes to make it to the summit. She’s been training over the past year in preparation for the additional weight.
“I’ve been training like crazy,” she said. “For the past 14 months I’ve been doing a gradual build-up to be as ready as I can possibly be.”
Two days a week are devoted to weight training and two days are devoted to going up local climbs in five-hour sessions. Another day each week is devoted to endurance training, in this case, working out on a stair master carrying a weight pack.
“Right now I’m training with more weight on than I’ll actually carry,” Beall-McKelvey said. “This is in the hopes that getting used to more will make what I actually have to carry seem not as bad.”
Conditioning, running and taking rest days are also helping her along with her preparation. She’s also been seeing a sports chiropractor for deep tissue massages, taking supplements, watching her nutrition and getting the right amount of sleep.
“Training makes you weaker,” she said. “But recovery makes you stronger. I’ve really learned to understand that. It’s the whole package that makes sure you’re prepared.”
When she’s not training her body, she’s preparing her gear.
“It’s amazing the thought that has to go into it,” she said. “It’s about getting the weight as low as possible for each item. It comes down to the smallest things too, like cutting out packing a toothbrush just to save yourself a couple of ounces.”
She’s also been reaching out to experts and other knowledgeable climbers for help.
“I’m a very Type A personality,” she said. “I’m a control freak and it wasn’t easy for me to turn things over to someone else, but I made the decision that I’ve got to listen to the experts. Some people might take short cuts, but I won’t. This is my life on the line. I just want to get to the top and these people are helping me out to make sure it gets done.”
Beall-McKelvey gave special thanks to the company Climbing the Seven Summits and it’s owner Mike Hamill, as well as a team with the Alaska Mountaineering School and coaches with Uphill Athlete, who have helped get her into shape.
“The coaching is daily to help get me into physical shape as well as helping me with my mental game. And the mental aspect can be the hardest of all. You’re suffering when you climb, but you have to pull through. Everyday my coach is looking at my stats and making adjustments to make sure I’m going at the right pace. In this case I needed someone who knows more than me telling me what to do.”
At 52, Beall-McKelvey said she’s in the best shape of her life and she’s glad that she’s able to use both her fitness and her motivation to climb the Seven Summits to help a cause that’s near and dear to her heart. She owns 32 Miracle-Ear stores across Pennsylvania, including the one in White Township.
“I’m on the board for the Miracle-Ear Foundation,” she said. “And this climb will be another fundraiser called Summit For Sound. This will actually be the third one that I’ve done. The first two were incredibly successful, so I’m hoping this one does well too.”
The Mount Aconcagua climb earned almost $30,000 for the Miracle-Ear foundation as a Summit For Sound fundraiser. It’s money, Beall-McKelvey said, that the foundation definitely needs.
“We’ve been seeing an increase in need for hearing aids,” she said. “When COVID hit, it increased the awareness of hearing loss because so many people can no longer read lips with everyone wearing masks, so more people need the hearing aids to help them live their lives.
“I’ve been on the board now for five years, none of us get paid to do it. It’s something that we want to do. Giving someone the gift of hearing is just magical for us. It saves marriages, it helps kids succeed in school, it’s a very important thing that we do.”
Beall-McKelvey’s estimated return from Denali is July 2.
“If we get done early, great,” she said. “But hardly anyone gets off that mountain without three weeks.”
The rest of her year is booked as well. If everything goes according to plan she hopes to climb Carstensz Pyramid in Indonesia in September and Mount Vinson in Antarctica, leaving in December and climbing in January of 2022. The rest of 2022 will be devoted to training and preparing for Mount Everest sometime in 2023.
“I’m going to need a lot of recovery time doing three back-to-back,” she said. “It’s not really until you come home that you realize what you put yourself through.”
With these climbs approaching, Beall-McKelvey plans to keep working hard. “I’m scared, nervous, but also very excited. I’ve got a lot to do, but I can’t wait.”
For more information and to follow Beall-McKelvey on her journey, visit: https://pledge.giftofsound.org/summitforsounddenali and www.facebook.com/julia.beallmckelvey.