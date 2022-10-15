Johnstown native John Bagnato, former assistant professor of guitar at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, can get positively passionate about his instrument.

“Opening the guitar exhibit at Carnegie Science Center in Pittsburgh was an honor because, for the past 35 years, I followed the guitar and it has taken me around the world on the wild journey of my life. The guitar has been my ticket to play on every continent. It connected me with the people I met who have become my family. The guitar is my caravan, my church, my therapist and my best friend,” he said.