Johnstown native John Bagnato, former assistant professor of guitar at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, can get positively passionate about his instrument.
“Opening the guitar exhibit at Carnegie Science Center in Pittsburgh was an honor because, for the past 35 years, I followed the guitar and it has taken me around the world on the wild journey of my life. The guitar has been my ticket to play on every continent. It connected me with the people I met who have become my family. The guitar is my caravan, my church, my therapist and my best friend,” he said.
Now residing in Pittsburgh and teaching at the University of Pittsburgh in Oakland and the University of Pittsburgh, Johnstown, where he still has family, he completed his Ph.D at Pitt in jazz studies — part of the ethnomusicology field.
Along the way he received Pitt’s Luther Brown Prize, awarded to an emerging scholar presentation whose paper advances greater understanding and appreciation of the Mississippi Delta’s cultural heritage.
Dr. Bagnato spent 12 years in the Delta as a musician and spent a lot of time listening and thinking about the early blues recordings, especially by Blind Willie Johnson, Blind Blake, Blind Lemon Jefferson, Blind Boy Fuller, Blind Wilie McTell.
BOOK PREPARATION
Bagnato is working on a book on the relationship of blindness and the guitar.
“I was always curious about this ‘Blind’ title and why it was so prominent in that era of country blues and gospel, especially because those players sounded so creative, expressive and distinctive,” he explains. He is now looking at this connection starting with the vihuela in 15th century Spain and tracing it to musicians like Doc Watson and Arsenio Rodriguez.”
ROCKING THE WORLD
There also is fascinating origin history, dating back centuries, to be found at the Science Center as the “The Guitar: The Instrument that Rocked the World,” moves into its final month, and final national tour, ending Oct. 30.
It is free and included with general admission.
Mounted by the national GUITAR Museum, it takes visitors through the science of sound and music with nearly 100 rare, antique and unique guitars and a dozen hands-on interactives. From lutes and ouds to modern, high-tech and experimental instruments, visitors learn about the cultural and physical history and popularity of the guitar.
Audiences of all ages have a great time in strumming The Guinness Book of World Records’ certified world’s largest, playable electric guitar.
At 43.5 feet long and 16 feet wide, it is a perfectly scaled copy of a 1967 Gibson Flying V guitar, only 12 times larger than the original. And it weighs 2,244 pounds, roughly as much as a Mini Cooper.
“The guitar is the most enduring icon in American history,” HP Newquist, founder and executive director of The National GUITAR Museum, says. “It has been around longer than baseball, basketball, soft drinks and sports cars.
“Visitors will rock out to the exhibit dedicated to the guitar, the instrument that has changed people’s lives and has changed society.”
NO ARGUMENT HERE
He’ll get no argument from Dr. Bagnato.
“The guitar seduced me as a teenager. In the hands of Jimi Hendrix, it was the power of thunder, abstract expression and astral projection,” he explains with flair. “I wanted to feel that electricity flowing through my own hands. Then it was jazz, Django Reinhardt and Johnstown’s Joe Pass.”
He began to see the guitar as an icon of an older tradition, giving music to the voice of the outsider, the sound of resistance to conformity, a sonic refusal to bow to the power that attempts to separate us from nature.
“The guitar is the trees, the resonance and vibration of the universe. The guitar carries on the air in its freedom, an ancient nomad, a time traveler, a shape-shifter,” he adds colorfully.
The guitar, he explains, was born by the embrace of the arms and by the touch of the hands of different races, tongues, religions, across South Asia through the Middle East and North Africa into Andalusia, then the Americas, as it adapted and accompanied songs of love, histories, prayers and meditations.
In studying and playing the guitar, he focuses now on Latin American, jazz and flamenco traditions.
“I did enjoy IUP and would love to go back, especially if a full-time opportunity was available,” he says.
MUSIC AND LIFE
IUP music education graduate (2014) Matt DePra, another Johnstown native, says he was “so grateful” to attend the university.
“I learned so much about music and life. All of the knowledge I gained there directly affected what I do today,” he says.
He is lead guitarist for the nationally touring Michael Christoper Band.
“I personally am drawn to the guitar because it is an essential building block to rock and roll. I love guitar-driven music and it makes up most, if not all, of what I listen to and play,” he says. “I think guitarists are amazing. Some guitarists can do things that no one else can do on the instrument while at the same time inspiring us to try.”
He found the Science Center display inspiring.
“I thought it was a wonderful exhibit. I would definitely recommend it to others,” he says. “There are instruments from decades ago that people may never get to see in person. There’s neat interactive pieces where a viewer could test the sound qualities of wood, lengths of pipe, see the insides of an electric guitar, etc. This instrument has done so much to shape our music culture and I believe the exhibit does a great job showcasing that.”
HIGH PRAISE
So does Johnstown resident Alex Price, a multi-instrumentalist, composer/arranger, and audio engineer who says “It’s awesome.”
“I would highly recommend the exhibit, both for children interested in music and even adult musicians,” he adds.
“I’ve been a professional guitarist for over a decade now and the exhibit was still a learning experience.”
Price plays electric guitar in his jazz fusion group, The Inner Urge, acoustic guitar and mandolin with local songwriter Jason Gamble, covers all fretted instruments for the Erie Philharmonic and plays viola with the Johnstown and Altoona symphonies.
He can be found performing across the western Pennsylvania region in various symphonies, jazz groups, and pop ensembles.
Price studied violin and guitar performance at IUP from 2012 to 2016.
He holds a master degree in jazz guitar performance from Duquesne University (2022) and teaches privately and at Duquesne University.
He believes the guitar is the most popular instrument in American music.
“That’s obvious to anyone who has lived through the ’50s, ’60s, ’70s, ’80s and ’90s, but even this week in 2022, eight of the top 10 songs on the Billboard chart have a prominent guitar part in them,” he explains.
The guitar is a very easy instrument to learn, Price assures.
ACCESSIBLE TO ALL
“I think at the heart of it, the guitar is an instrument that is accessible to people of all walks of life — more so than any other instrument,” he adds.
“Most of the music on the radio is pretty simple and a beginner can learn to play along in just a few weeks of focused practice,” he says. “Nowadays, it’s pretty easy to get started and, though I would always recommend getting a good teacher, if an individual can’t afford one-on-one instruction, the thousands of free lessons on YouTube are a great resource.”
Due to popularity and mass production, finding a good guitar is cheaper than ever too, he says.
Prior to returning to work in the United States, Price spent years performing internationally in theaters onboard cruise ships, most notably the world famous ocean liner, the Cunard Queen Mary.
A proficient sight reader and improviser, he has found work in a wide variety of genres ranging from jazz and classical to rock and gospel. Recently, he licensed music to a few films, including “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon.”
Veteran Pittsburgh- based musician Pete Hewlett, another well-traveled artist whose credits range from making the historic tour into Russia as a member of Billy Joel’s Band, to singing with Sir Paul McCartney, sees the guitar as one of the most played instruments in the world thanks to its versatility, flexibility, and portability.
He also has toured and recorded with Elton John, Carly Simon, Joe Jackson, Julian Lennon, Amy Grant, Eric Carmen, The Who, Cheap Trick and Greg Lake, among others.
Hewlett recorded the “Starlight Express” Broadway soundtrack with Andrew Lloyd Weber.
Hewlett won an Emmy Award in 2007 as host/performer of WQED’s (PBS affiliate station) “Live From Studio A”.
In July 2008, Pete reconnected with Billy Joel for the The Last Play at Shea Concerts performing with Tony Bennett, John Mayer, Roger Daltrey, Garth Brooks, Don Henley, John Mellencamp, Steven Tyler and Sir Paul McCartney.
“The fact that the guitar can be performed as a solo instrument is both rewarding and fascinating,” he says.
Guitars, he reminds, are used as primary instruments in several music genres, including rock, pop, jazz, metal, punk, and many more.
“And they are available in a wide range of shapes, sizes, and types to suit a range of different styles,” he adds.
MEET THE BEATLES!
Though his father played guitar and always had his instrument around the house, musician Bill Purse, former Guitar Professor at Duquesne University, said his real inspiration was seeing the Beatles on the Ed Sullivan Show.
“In my mind I said that’s what I want to do for a vocation.
‘And I loved playing the guitar from that time on. I was fortunate to share my musical incites with other student enthusiasts at Duquesne.”
He has studied privately with Joe Negri, Vic Juris and Pat Martino and has performed in concert with Al Di Meola, Emily Remler, Johnstown’s Joe Pass, Herb Ellis and other guitar luminaries.
As a musician Purse offers a wide variety of options from jazz, classical, rock, pop, and original compositions from his two solo CDs “Sonic Art” and “Tribute.”
He is a composer who is nationally recognized for his major musical compositions focusing on musical themes that reflect his love of the Western Pennsylvania area.
He presented two programs at the Carnegie Science Center’s current Guitar exhibit. “I was quite honored to share my guitar performance with the wide variety of attendees,” he recalls.
He initially performed for the Science Center in 2012.
“It was an exciting opportunity to showcase the guitar, both electric and acoustic in performance,” Purse recalls.
OFFERING OPPORTUNITIES
He praises the current exhibit for offering opportunities for the public: from live and filmed guitar performances — historical information on the guitar (electric, acoustic and amplification) — “wonderful exhibits” that cover almost all physical aspects of guitars and “beautiful” actual vintage and historical guitars and “a beautiful space and for all of these aspects to exist.”
The exhibit bills the invention of guitar as “the single most enduring icon in American history.”
There are more guitars made every year than all other instruments combined — 3 million acoustics and electrics annually. The National GUITAR Museum is the world’s first museum dedicated exclusively to the art, history, evolution and cultural impact of the guitar. The goal of its touring exhibitions, such as the one at Carnegie Science Center, is to preserve, present, and promote the guitar.
A world-class team of guitarists, designers, and production staff has been assembled to develop the most unique experiences related to the guitar and its artists ever presented.
As of 2022, exhibitions have been booked into over 50 art museums, history museums, cultural venues, and science centers across America.
A Board Of Advisors includes guitarists Tony Iommi, Steve Vai, Steve Howe, Liona Boyd, Ritchie Blackmore, Al Di Meola, and Joe Bonamassa.
Keith Gamble of the Pittsburgh suburbs of Freeport, one of the most in demand bassists in the region, sums up the subject this way:
“Guitars are so fascinating to people because it defined and is a symbol of the rock, rock n roll, blues and country music we all came of age with. In effect, guitars are a symbol of our younger selves.”
Rex Rutkoski is a regional, national and international freelance writer based in the Pittsburgh suburbs of Freeport, Pa. He has covered music, among many other topics, since the 1960s. He can be reached at rexrutkoski@gmail.com.