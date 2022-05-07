Following the inaugural Indiana Regional Medical Center Day held as part of Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s 2022 Research Appreciation Week in April, IUP’s Office of Graduate Admissions team have organized a project in recognition and appreciation of the nursing staff at IRMC.
Graduate Admissions Office Director Amber Dworek and Graduate Admissions Office Assistant Director Lucy Archer, working with Christina Koren, director of strategic partnerships in IUP’s Division of University Advancement, created 360 gift bags for members of the nursing staff with snacks and a voucher to waive the application fee for enrollment in any IUP graduate degree program.
Advanced degrees in nursing include a nursing administration master’s degree, a nursing education master’s degree, a health services administration master’s degree, a DPN to Ph.D nursing degree, and a nursing Ph.D. IUP also offers a Nursing, Simulation, and Technology Certificate of Recognition.
The gifts were presented Friday in honor of National Nurses Day and to mark the beginning of National Nurses Week and National Hospital Appreciation Week. The week ends on May 12, the birthday of Florence Nightingale, who is often credited with being the founder of modern nursing.
“IRMC Day was incredibly successful, showcasing the strong partnerships and collaborations between our two organizations,” Koren said. “This is just a small way of showing our continued support of IRMC and its outstanding health care professionals.”
IUP worked closely with IRMC Chief Nursing Officer Wendy Haislip on the project.
“This year’s nursing week theme is ‘Making a Difference’,” Haislip said. “When IRMC and IUP partner together, we truly can make a difference in the communities we serve. IRMC is fortunate to have IUP in our back yard and we appreciate the sentiments during this special time to celebrate the efforts of our health care workforce.”