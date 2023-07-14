Andrew Longacre

A former Indiana University of Pennsylvania student trustee and Young Alumni Award recipient has made a $25,000 gift to IUP in honor of the late Gealy Wallwork, who served as a member of the IUP Council of Trustees from 1992 to 2018.

The gift from Andrew Longacre, of Presto, will be used to establish the Gealy Wallwork Memorial Scholarship. The Gealy Wallwork Memorial Scholarship for Student Leadership provides scholarship support to students at Indiana University of Pennsylvania who are enrolled full time, in good academic standing, and involved in leadership activities or hold a leadership position on campus.