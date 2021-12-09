A book chronicling the history of Indiana University of Pennsylvania has been published and is available for purchase.
“The IUP Story: Indiana University of Pennsylvania, from Normal School to University” by IUP professor emeritus of history Dr. Charles Cashdollar, tells the university’s story from its 1875 beginning to the present. Proceeds from the sale of the book, available through the IUP website, www.iup.edu, or in Indiana at the IUP Co-op Store and The Book Nook in downtown Indiana, go to the Foundation for IUP to promote and support the educational purposes of IUP. The book will also be for sale Saturday at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex through the Co-Op Store during the day as IUP celebrates commencement ceremonies.
In addition to his professor emeritus status, Cashdollar, a 1965 graduate of IUP, is an IUP Distinguished University Professor and Distinguished Alumni Award recipient. He is the founding director of the liberal studies program at IUP and served as the committee chair that led to the establishment of the Cook Honors College. He retired from IUP in 2005.
His 400-page hardcover book includes a number of photographs and is organized in 14 chronological chapters, with an additional chapter on Jane Leonard. Known as “Aunt Jane,” Leonard was a teacher and administrator and a key leader during the school’s first 45 years.
IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll authored the book’s Afterword.
“It has been my honor to contribute to this book,” Driscoll said. “It’s a very entertaining and informative read. Dr. Cashdollar, in addition to his outstanding skills as an historian and researcher, is an incredible writer and storyteller, looking at life at IUP through the eyes of students, and showcasing how the IUP experience has contributed to their successes after they graduated.
“The book has all the important facts and information about IUP through the years, including the many changes at the university, and it tells the stories of the diverse collection of people who built and rebuilt IUP through some very challenging times,” Driscoll said. “Dr. Cashdollar was careful not to sugarcoat the problems and issues that this university has faced, but he has made it clear that the IUP story is one of resilience and commitment to student success. He is skillful in presenting the stories of so many IUP heroes and heroines, including ‘Aunt Jane,’ who contributed so much to this institution.
“IUP is very fortunate that he agreed to take on this important work,” Driscoll said. “I believe that this book will continue to inspire us all to keep IUP moving forward, and that it will add to the great pride our alumni, friends, employees, and students feel for this university. That is a great gift to the IUP family. We also appreciate the financial support for our current and future students that we will see from the proceeds from this book,” Driscoll said.
Along with a distinguished career as an educator, Cashdollar has written three previous books and a number of articles, reviews, and book chapters.
In May, the IUP Council of Trustees recognized Cashdollar and his wife, Donna Cashdollar, for their “generous philanthropic commitments to IUP, including the Charles Cashdollar Endowed History Scholarship benefiting IUP students in perpetuity while dedicating their time, expertise and talent to documenting the history of the institution and publishing The IUP Story, From Normal School to University for the benefit of the Foundation for IUP.” The resolution also recognized Cashdollar’s “meritorious leadership and service promoting Pennsylvania history.” The resolution approved naming IUP’s Humanities and Social Sciences building as Jane E. Leonard Hall; the Cashdollars advocated for Leonard’s recognition.
This building is the third classroom facility named in Leonard’s honor on the IUP campus. The original Jane E. Leonard Hall was built in 1903, destroyed by fire in 1952, rebuilt and opened in 1954 in the same Oak Grove facing location. That Leonard Hall was razed in 2017 to make way for John J. and Char Kopchick Hall, home to the John J. and Char Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics.