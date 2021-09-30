INDIANA — As part of its annual homecoming celebration, Indiana University of Pennsylvania has continued its tradition of selecting students for the Crimson Court.
Each year, students are chosen through a university-wide student vote to serve on the Crimson Court as representatives of their academic colleges. Traditionally, the court participates in the parade, attends the Crimson Huddle alumni and friends event before the football game and is honored on the field during halftime. They also are invited to participate in college-related activities by their respective deans.
“Our Crimson Court reflects students who are academically strong, engaged representatives of their College and IUP,” said Betsy Sarneso, assistant director for Fraternity/Sorority Life and Student Engagement.
To qualify for the Crimson Court, students must have a minimum 3.0 cumulative grade-point average and be in good judicial standing. IUP’s 2021 Crimson Court includes:
John J. and Char Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics
Makenzie Fello, a secondary mathematics education major from Leechburg. She is the daughter of Robbie and Nicole Fello, and a 2018 graduate of Leechburg High School. She is a recipient of the IUP Alumni Legacy Scholarship, the Merle Stilwell Scholarship for Mathematics, the Terry Serafini Scholarship for Mathematics, the Ida Arms Math Scholarship and the Mildred Reigh Scholarship. She is an undergraduate assistant in the Math Department and has completed research with Professor Janet Walker on parametric equations.
College of Health and Human Services
Anastasia Ksenia Benc, a psychology major from Watchung, N.J. The daughter of Gregory and Tamara Benc, she is a 2019 graduate of Watchung Hills Regional High School. A member of the Cook Honors College, she is vice president of philanthropy for Delta Zeta national sorority at IUP.
She is a Stapleton Library student assistant, a member of Phi Eta Sigma national honor society, and a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success. Benc is a member of the Orthodox Christian Fellowship club and the secretary of an on-campus political organization.
College of Arts and Humanities
Kaylee Long, a social studies education major with minors in anthropology and public history from Johnstown. The daughter of Erica and Scott Long, she is a 2019 graduate of Richland High School. She is the winner of the Judy Shomo Education Award and was selected as a Sutton Scholar. She is a member of the Cook Honors College and has been a dean’s list student continuously since 2019. Long is the new-member educator for Gamma Sigma Sigma national service sorority at IUP and president of the History and Social Studies Education Club. She serves as a History Ambassador, was IUP Welcome Week’s Head Leader for 2021, and is a student assistant at the Center for Multicultural Student Leadership and Engagement.
College of Education and Communications
Mac Mead, a communications media/media marketing major from Butler. The daughter of Holly and Darrin Mead, she is a 2019 graduate of Knoch High School. She is the winner of the Communications Media Department Outstanding Sophomore of the Year for 2020-21 and a member of the Cook Honors College. Mead is the National Collegiate Honors Council Representative for 2020 and 2021. She is the secretary and public relations chair for Theta Phi Alpha national sorority at IUP, a University College peer mentor, an IUP student success leader and a resident assistant in Stephenson Hall.
College of Health and Human Services
Katarina Noll, a criminology and psychology double major from Reading. She is the daughter of Rebecca and Christopher Ellis and a 2018 graduate of Wilson High School. She is the winner of the 2021 IUP Community Service and Engagement Award, has been on the dean’s list every semester and is a fall 2020 Provost Scholar. She is the winner of an IUP Promising Scholars Scholarship, Criminal Justice Scholarship and Sutton Scholars Scholarship. Noll also is a member of the Cook Honors College and did a practicum through IUP’s Psychology Practicum Program with the Delaware Psychiatric Center. She is a Crimson Scholars peer mentor and Cook Honors College orientation leader. She is a member of Phi Kappa Phi honor society, Phi Gamma Nu business fraternity, Order of Omega national Greek honor society, Gamma Sigma Alpha national academic honor society, the National Society of Leadership and Success, Phi Eta Sigma honor society and the Psi Chi psychology honor society. She is the professional development chairwoman for the Zeta Tau Alpha national sorority at IUP, the treasurer for the IUP Women’s Club Soccer Team, and is a member of the IUP Ambassadors.
Eberly College of Business
Jayden Thomas, a marketing major from Uniontown. He is the son of Laticia and Mark Thomas and a 2019 graduate of Uniontown High School. Thomas has been on the dean’s list every semester.
He is an IUP Sutton Scholar and a Promising Scholar. He is also an Eberly College of Business Honors Program junior cohort member and leader. He is a member of the men’s track and field team and placed in the top 5 in the high jump at the 2019 indoor and 2021 outdoor PSAC Track and Field Championships.
He is the IUP chapter president for Sigma Chi national fraternity and is a member of the IUP Ambassadors.
University College
Ashley Yanni, an exploratory/undecided education major with an interest in early childhood education from Indiana. She is the daughter of Jennifer Long and L.J. Yanni and is a 2020 graduate of Indiana Senior High School.
She has been on the dean’s list every semester and is a member of the National Honor Society.