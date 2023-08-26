The Appalachian Regional Commission said Indiana University of Pennsylvania, as well as Seton Hill University in Greensburg and the University of Pittsburgh, are among 13 institutions participating in this year’s Appalachian Collegiate Research Initiative.
Since 2001, more than 22 colleges and universities — and over 2,800 students — from across the region have participated in ACRI.
ARC said this applied research training program helps area students conduct research and develop projects supporting economic development in their communities.
In addition to IUP, Pitt and Seton Hill, the entire list of ACRI participants this fall includes:
• Frostburg State University, Md.
• Glenville State University, W.Va.
• Muskingum University, Ohio.
• Alfred State College, N.Y.
• Appalachian State University, N.C.
• Auburn University, Ala.
• East Tennessee State University and University of Tennessee, Tenn.
• Morehead State University, Ky.
