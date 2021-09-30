Indiana University of Pennsylvania welcomed Nevin Saylor, a 1980 IUP graduate with more than 34 years of experience as a music teacher and band director, as the interim IUP Marching Band director this semester.
Saylor began work in the position in August following an unanticipated transition in the role.
“Nevin’s availability and willingness to step into this new role made it so that our students — and the marching band — never missed a beat,” said Dr. Kevin Eisensmith, professor of trumpet at IUP. “Not only is he extremely qualified to serve in this interim position, his love and passion for IUP makes this a perfect fit,” he said. “A number of alumni from throughout the years have reached out to us to say how pleased they are with Nevin’s selection.”
Dr. Eisensmith is a 1978 graduate of IUP and a former member of the IUP Marching Band.
A search will be held at a later date to fill the position on a permanent basis.
Saylor completed graduate work at IUP and at the VanderCook College of Music in Chicago. For 30 years he taught in the Indiana Area School District, leading the Junior High band, chorus, orchestra and jazz band, as well as Senior High marching band, wind ensemble, symphonic band, pit orchestra and jazz ensemble.
In 2000 he founded the Indiana Area School District’s jazz artist in residence program, which has provided opportunities for IASD jazz students to perform and record with Jonathan Batiste, Chris Vadala, Steve Hawk, Joe Saylor, James Moore, Jon Faddis, Jim McFalls, Steve Wilson, Philip Kuehn, Louis Bonilla, Jeff Bush, Rex Richardson and Slide Hampton.
Saylor’s marching bands have appeared at numerous parades, including the Hollywood Christmas Parade in California and the Fiesta Bowl Parade in Arizona. His jazz ensembles have performed in many festivals, including PMEA State Conventions in Philadelphia and Hershey, and the North Sea Jazz Festival in Den Haag, Netherlands.
“I am honored to be the interim director and consider myself to be a representative of the hundreds of marching band alumni who zealously and lovingly support the 2021 IUP Marching Band,” Saylor said.
As one of 14 family members, spanning nine decades, who participated in the Indiana Normal School, Indiana State Teachers College, and IUP Music Department, he readily acknowledges that “IUP music is literally woven into my fabric.”
Saylor entered IUP in the fall of 1976 at the same time as former marching band director Dr. Charles Casavant, and served as the graduate assistant for Dr. Casavant during his time at IUP.
Saylor credits a number of alumni for stepping in to assist with the transition and the band’s fall season.
Luke Hamilton, a 2017 IUP graduate and current director of bands at United High School, and Zack Karcher (Saylor’s son-in-law), a 2012 IUP graduate, who is the director of the Indiana Junior High School band, are co-writing the drills for the band for the fall. “They are absolutely my right-hand people, and are doing great work,” Saylor said.
Saylor also praised Scott Kemerer, a 2005 IUP graduate and Indiana Area School District music teacher, who is working with the IUP Marching Band drum line, and Elisa Hill, a 2010 graduate, who is working with the Color Guard.
“Nevin and these talented alumni are making sure that the band’s season goes on uninterrupted and that students — and audiences — have the best possible experience,” Eisensmith said.
“Because of a conflict with IUP’s homecoming — we certainly wouldn’t have the marching band miss homecoming — we cannot do the collegiate marching band festival in Allentown that the band has participated in for many years, but we’re looking at adding some additional performances,” Eisensmith said.
Around 100 students are part of the IUP Marching Band. Students must audition, but the marching band is open to all majors, and there are many non-music majors in the marching band.
The Marching Band will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2021, and planning is underway for a 100th anniversary celebration for fall 2022.