Speakers at Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s ceremony to mark the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks highlighted the need to carry on the story and encouraged people to foster a sense of community.
“For those of us who are old enough to remember Sept. 11, 2001, it’s a day we often recount with our friends and loved ones,” said Dr. Michael Driscoll, IUP president. “We remember where we were, we remember what we did, and we remember what we felt.”
As the years pass, though, there are more and more people who only know the experience through history.
“For the generations who follow us, there is nothing to remember; they were too young, or not even born yet,” Driscoll said. “They don’t know the confusion, the sorrow and the grief we all felt. So it is our responsibility to teach the next generations the reasons Sept. 11 should never be forgotten. The sacrifices made that day, and the lives lost, must be properly appreciated.”
Driscoll spoke along with award-winning journalist Tim Lambert, whose family owned a portion of the land where Flight 93 crashed on Sept 11, 2001, and Bethany Barefoot, a 2016 finance and marketing graduate who received a scholarship in honor of one of four IUP alumni who died in the attacks.
Driscoll noted those alumni along with the many other victims of the tragedy.
“Nearly 3,000 innocent people were killed that day. And double that number were injured,” he said. “We lost three of our own: alumni, members of the IUP family. Donald Jones, William Moskal and William Sugra.”
Jones, a 1980 graduate, and Sugra, a 1993 graduate, worked for Cantor Fitzgerald in the World Trade Center’s north tower. Jones was a bond broker from Bucks County and Sugra worked for e-Speed, Cantor Fitzgerald’s electronic trading unit.
Moskal, a 1979 graduate from Johnstown with a degree in safety sciences, was in New York that day for a meeting at the World Trade Center. He was a risk consultant for Marsh and McLennan in Cleveland.
Driscoll also spoke on the remaining effects of Sept. 11, 2001, 20 years later.
“There are thousands upon thousands of friends and family members who were left to deal with the sorrow,” he said. “Twenty years may have helped heal their wounds, but they have the scars. And it grows from there. Because of 9/11, the United States entered a war in Afghanistan and our troops left there less than a month ago. We also fought in Iraq for many of those years and between those two wars we lost nearly 7,000 members of our military and more than 52,000 soldiers were wounded.”
This equated to more suffering at home, he said, all “traced to one day 20 years ago.”
“Sept. 11, 2001, was a pebble in the lake, and the ripples continue to be felt today, 20 years later, all around the world. And we must not let the lives impacted by 9/11 be forgotten,” Driscoll said.
He talked on the “wave of humanity the grew out of the tragedy” and honored first responders.
“Of the nearly 3,000 casualties on Sept. 11, 412 were first responders. That’s about one out of every seven deaths,” he said. “First responders are the ones who didn’t flinch when the alarm sounded that morning. They didn’t question if they should try to help. They didn’t ask if the people they were trying to save were Christians, or Jews, or Muslims, whether they were Black or White. They just did it. They jumped into the maelstrom to save other people. And many of them did not come back.”
This led to a “groundswell of humanitarian action,” he said.
“People who hadn’t thought of joining their local fire department or pursuing a career in law enforcement or becoming a paramedic heard the call to help others and they stepped forward, he said. “The result has been an increased awareness of those who unselfishly put their lives on the line to protect others.
“We see their deeds and we thank them earnestly. Your willingness to help others is inspiring. It has led to a sense of community, where we know that taking care of each other is what’s expected. We can’t all run into a burning building, but we can check on our neighbors, we can protect each other’s children and we can make a world where fear doesn’t shroud all of us.”
Lambert, multimedia news director for WITF-FM in Harrisburg, oversees the station’s national coverage of 9/11 and worked with Scott Detrow, of NPR.
He talked on Flight 93 and his connection to the land, once owned by his family, and his connection to the victims’ families, with whom he has developed a relationship over many years.
Flight 93, with 40 passengers and crew members, is believed to have been headed to the U.S. Capitol but crashed. The passengers and crew are credited for saving lives by fighting back.
The plane was en route from Newark, N.J., to San Francisco.
Passengers ranged in age from 20 to 79, Lamber said, and there were four terrorists on board.
Flight 93 crashed on a portion of property owned by Lambert’s family for three generations, 56 miles away from Indiana near Shanksville, he said.
When he got home late from work that night, he had a message from his father, who told him the grove of hemlock trees shown on TV at the crash site was on their family’s land.
Three weeks later, Lambert was invited to the site by the Somerset County coroner to see the condition of the land. Lambert told him that he was a journalist.
Lambert was allowed to bring a recorder and a camera to the site, the first weekend in October after the attacks.
“He’s telling us what happened, and we all finally got the courage up to say ‘what did you find from the plane?’
Well he bends over and he picks up a piece of metal the size of a quarter maybe the size of a dime and he said, ‘Stuff like this. It’s everywhere. Anything that looks like it doesn’t belong in the woods came from the plane.”
“I’ve never had this experience before in my life, and I’ve never had it since, but when I blinked my eyes, it was literally like a camera shutter. I looked all around and debris was everywhere. Flight 93 was everywhere. Paperback books, metal, wire, fabric, mail ... The wind picked up, you smell jet fuel, three weeks after the crash.”
“Obviously I was in a very unique situation as a journalist but also at that moment, visiting that place, I realized how special it was, and we weren’t really the landowners anymore, we were caretakers.”
At a later meeting, regarding the fate of the land, he met the family of victim Sandy Bradshaw, a flight attendant.
He wasn’t sure how he would be received as a landowner and journalist.
“So you’re a journalist, huh?” he recalled them saying. “Tell their story.”
“And that became a guiding light for me, that was my principle moving forward, was to tell the story of these 40 people,” Lambert said.
“I’ve met families along the way and I’ve watched them bond and I’ve watched them come together,” he said. “Flight 93 was special simply because there were only 40 people on that plane. It wasn’t the mass casualties you saw in New York. .... This was a place in the middle of nowhere that you couldn’t find, you really had to search it out to visit it.
Those families came together and formed a nonprofit to preserve the memories of their loved ones.
Lambert became a friend as the families worked to preserving the land, a subject Lambert wrote about over the years.
In 2011, the memorial was dedicated, a tribute to the victims.
“Nature came back, healing. The site healed, like the families tried to heal,” Lambert said. “They never got closure, but they can move on with their lives and remember their loved ones.”
Lambert concluded his speech with a reminder for people to work together.
“In a time when the country seems to be so divided and no one seems to agree on much of anything ... I hope the lessons of Flight 93 break through that partisan echo chamber, break through the social media bubbles that we all live in. Their legacy is a reminder to all of us that we can achieve great things both large and small by working together and trusting each other to do what’s right.
“I hope each of you, when faced with an obstacle or challenge, again it could be small or large, you find a way to be courageous when courage is needed.”
Barefoot, a 2016 graduate who received the Bill Sugra Memorial Scholarship in 2014-15, spoke about Sugra and her own experiences learning about 9/11.
Sugra’s family, of Allentown, has raised over $1 million for the annual memorial scholarship in his honor in the last 20 years, she said.
Barefoot said it was “bittersweet” to receive the scholarship, because as a first-generation college student, she appreciated the help with tuition, but she knew Sugra lost his life in the tragedy.
She said his “generous spirit lives on” through the scholarship, which helps the less fortunate.
Barefoot talked about her own remembrance of 9/11, as a nearly 8-year-old girl.
“I was sitting in my second grade teacher’s classroom during her morning lesson when the head teacher at the elementary school interrupted. He made an announcement in his deep, commanding voice that there would be no outdoor recess that day,” she said.
“Being so young at the time, I couldn’t comprehend why weren’t allowed to go outside for recess. As we all remember, Sept. 11, 2001, had all the promise in the world of being the perfect day. We remember its bright blue skies. It was the perfect day to play outside and to just be a kid.”
Her teacher continued the lesson, and recess was held indoors.
“We held onto our innocence as children for just a tad bit longer as we remained ignorant to the events unfolding across our country,” she said. “It wasn’t until I got home that I understood what prompted that interruption during our teacher’s morning lesson, and that’s when my education of 9/11 began.”
Barefoot said in the weeks, months and years after, she learned about 9/11 and visited the site of Flight 93, less than 30 miles from her home, and later the 9/11 Memorial in New York City in 2019, when she paid her respects to Sugra.
“I found his name on the memorial wall and had a moment of silence,” she said. “Standing there, I can only imagine the pain and grief his family felt losing him on Sept. 11, but what is so admirable is that that family channeled their energy into doing good for their community through the Bill Sugra Memorial Fund.”
In her research of Sugra, she said she learned one of his favorite quotes was “The impact that you make on this earth will be measured by how you are remembered after you are gone.”
“What a beautiful reminder for all of us that the lessons we teach and the examples we set today both in and outside of the classroom will have a lasing impact on future generations to come,” Barefoot said. “Let us not just continue to tell future generations about the helpers of 9/11, let us honor their legacy by showing them how to help one another, and let us not just honor their legacy once a year when we take this recess from our daily lives to mourn, reflect and remember, but let us honor their legacy every day.”
The ceremony included Interim Director of Public Safety and University Police Anthony Clement, as well as IUP ROTC and other area law enforcement agencies and first responders.
It was held in the Oak Grove, where a memorial stands with a 13-foot remnant of the World Trade Center, on long-term loan from Indiana’s Kovalchick family.