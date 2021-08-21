It was the inauguration of a new academic year — and the swan song for a veteran Indiana University of Pennsylvania administrator.
“The last year, year and a half, has been an incredible challenge,” retiring IUP Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Timothy S. Moerland told an audience of more than 100 Friday morning in Fisher Auditorium, as well as many more who could watch the streaming video posted on the university’s YouTube channel.
The 90-minute annual event was a part of a week of programs meant to welcome students, faculty and staff back to IUP for 2021-22.
“IUP stands for a lot of things which hold us to a higher standard,” President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll said. “We don’t aspire to be just another piece of Pennsylvania public higher education; we aspire to be the flagship of the fleet.”
Driscoll said what IUP stands for hasn’t changed in its 146 years of existence, “and certainly not since last year — which was one of the most difficult years in our history.”
Moerland was once again master of ceremonies for an event that featured Driscoll and other university leaders, including Moerland’s interim successor Dr. Lara Luetkehans, dean of IUP’s College of Education and Communications, who shared an office with Moerland in recent days and will act as provost until a national search for the permanent position is completed.
She acknowledged Moerland’s leadership and mentorship, and recalled her eight years at IUP.
“What motivates me more than anything is our students,” the interim provost said. “Like many of our students, I am a first-generation college graduate,” whose parents were immigrants who hadn’t graduated from high school, but “worked their tails off” in a Chicago pizza shop so Luetkehans and her siblings “could have a better life.”
It was an event that actually ended with a song, “Sweet IUP,” sung to the tune of Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline.”
“COVID began, I can’t believe I’m Zooming,” University Senate Chair Dr. David Piper sang, with a backup band and chorus. “All of my classes went online. Was in the spring, and spring became the summer. Who’d have believed we’re starting fall?”
Other speakers included Charles Dotts, president of the American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees at IUP, who said he stands “on the backs of 300 AFSCME workers,” who, among other tasks, “make sure the lights are on.”
University officials believe intermittent power interruptions Friday morning during the program were because of an external problem. Reportedly Penelec crews were working in the neighborhood.
The first interruption came 20 minutes in, while Driscoll was recalling “measures taken to ensure our students are as safe as possible while pursuing their classwork during the COVID pandemic.”
Driscoll continued to speak after the lights came back around 9:23 a.m., saying there was more work to be done for the students, at an institution he wants to be “student-centered.”
“Right now, one out of every four first-year IUP students doesn’t return for the next year,” Driscoll said. “The reasons for this are many, and we are working to address those that we can fix. But, gaining revenue by increasing enrollment is hard enough when there are fewer students to recruit, and we don’t need to make it more difficult by not working just as hard to keep every student we have.”
The president also asked, “how can we get excited about investing to help students when rumors abound that IUP is broke and the guy in charge has packed his bags and is planning to bail?”
He sought to debunk the latter rumor.
“Morale has wavered and some have lost faith in IUP,” Driscoll said. “I have not.”
As for the former, the IUP chief executive said, “last year, I shared our plan to address our financial challenges. To those who have joined in, thank you for putting your oar in the water and helping us row together.”
It’s rowing through troubled waters, with as much of a loss in the workforce as there is in terms of students who bug out after a first year at IUP.
“Fundamentally changing the way we operate has not come without pain,” Driscoll said. “In the past two years, our workforce has been reduced by almost 25 percent. These changes had to be made to better align ourselves for a future we control. We have said goodbye to many faculty and staff members through retirement; retrenchment or furlough; and through voluntary departure.”
The pain of applying an ax to those he called family, whose “talents and passions helped scores of students,” apparently won’t be as sharp in the days ahead.
“There are still some reductions to be made, but the hardest part is behind us,” Driscoll said. “We will not be retrenching faculty this year. If retrenchment was a possibility, I was required to send (the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties union) a letter by Aug. 2. I sent no such letter. Furloughs of our other unionized colleagues aren’t in the cards. The remaining reductions will come from eliminating some staff positions and by not filling open spots in many areas.”
Dr. Erika Frenzel, president of IUP’s APSCUF chapter, referred to the smaller numbers of faculty and staff and said, “as I reflect on my time at IUP, I see IUP living in proximity, and not as a community.”
She also quoted a philosopher’s observation that “community requires commitment and openness, thus distinguishing it from proximity.”
She asked those in attendance, “what have you done to make IUP a community and not a proximity?”
She said students and employees have commitments, but so does the university, to provide proper staffing, and “to have class sizes that allow for the best optimal learning environment. IUP has an obligation to ensure that students have a safe learning environment, and is a place where everyone can be heard.”
Frenzel also quoted philosopher George Santayana, who said “those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it,” and, “sexist language aside,” American Revolutionary era writer Thomas Paine, who recalled “times that try men’s souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman.”
While IUP’s “financial picture has improved from a year ago, and that’s because many of you have found ways to help,” Driscoll said the university must continue adapting to changing times and putting resources in the right places.
“We cannot go back to a financial approach from years ago when enrollment was higher,” the IUP president said. “And as long as Pennsylvania believes it’s acceptable to rank 48th out of 50 in higher education funding, tuition will be our main source of income. That’s difficult when the number of high school students in Pennsylvania is dwindling.”
Also addressing the opening of the academic year 2021-22 was Maura King, an incoming junior who also is the new student member of IUP’s Council of Trustees.
Capping the Friday assembly was Piper, who decided he needed some props.
Reflecting the virtual encounters of the past year and a half, he came out in pajama bottoms, brought out a screen that looked like what one sees on a Zoom exchange, and a background curtain to boot.
On a more serious note, Piper said he was seeing more steps being taken forward, such as the vaccines, to deal with the pandemic, than steps backward, such as the Delta variant.
“This must continue if we are going to move forward in this academic year,” the University Senate president said.
He also made the suggestion that “putting students first” has to become a reality, rather than just a buzzword.
He then capped his remarks with a suggested “new, historic musical here at IUP,” featuring “seniors, needing class, reaching out, texting me, texting you,” and “juniors, needing class, reaching out, emailing me, emailing you.”