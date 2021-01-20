Officials at Indiana University of Pennsylvania have confirmed that the university is in line for federal stimulus funding.
“We believe that IUP will be receiving $15 million, mixed between direct support to students and institutional aid related to COVID-19,” university Executive Director of Media Relations Michelle Fryling said this morning.
She said IUP will have more information to release as soon as details are finalized.
“We’re working with officials to clarify how it can be used,” she said. “There are many restrictions.”
According to a report this week in Inside Higher Ed, the U.S. Department of Education said thousands of colleges and universities will receive shares of $21.2 billion in COVID-19 emergency funding signed into law by President Donald Trump at the end of December.
In total, Inside Higher Ed said, about $20.5 billion is going to public and nonprofit colleges and universities, while another $681 million is flowing to for-profit, or proprietary, institutions.
More could be coming in stimulus funding pledged by President Joe Biden that reportedly includes another $35 billion in aid to colleges and students.
According to the Tribune-Review, Westmoreland County Community College, which has a campus in White Township, would get $5.1 million, while Saint Vincent College and Seton Hill University each would get $2.3 million.