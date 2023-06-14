John Perry of SmithGroup

John Perry, accompanied by fellow SmithGroup leadership team member Doug Kozma, detailed findings attained already in an online survey and heard local residents and officials address what they would want in a future overhaul of Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

Indiana University of Pennsylvania took another step Tuesday toward completion of an updated Long-Range Facilities Master Plan, with a public meeting in the PNC Room of the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex on campus.

“We don’t want to end with a vision and no way to get there,” said John Perry, a leader of the SmithGroup team working with IUP officials.