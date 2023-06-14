Indiana University of Pennsylvania took another step Tuesday toward completion of an updated Long-Range Facilities Master Plan, with a public meeting in the PNC Room of the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex on campus.
“We don’t want to end with a vision and no way to get there,” said John Perry, a leader of the SmithGroup team working with IUP officials.
The consulting firm SmithGroup, a 170-year-old institution with offices in Pittsburgh and 19 other cities, has worked with the university on a plan it first composed in 2011, with revisions in 2014 and 2017.
So far, SmithGroup has accumulated 465 responses from students, 86 from IUP faculty, 130 from university staffers, and 477 from the Indiana community.
Some comments from respondents regarding the culture and identity of IUP included:
• Regarding IUP’s rugby team, “IUP Rugby has been the most successful sports team in school history. Their grit and intensity showcases what it means to be a Hawk.”
• Regarding “The Legend,” the IUP marching band, “the band is a point of pride and is filled with students that work hard to represent IUP to thousands of people a year.”
• “The Oak Grove is integral to IUP, it’s where students go to relax and enjoy nice days, take walks, and hang out at events.”
• Also about the Oak Grove, “These are major gathering places for the school. Many great memories have been made there.”
Also noted were the ages of buildings on campus, with 32 percent built between 2001 and 2023, 32 percent between 1951 and 1975, 20 percent between 1976 and 2000, 8 percent between 1926 and 1950, and 4 percent each between 1868 and 1900 (including Breezedale, “the oldest building on campus built in 1868”) and between 1901 and 1925.
Some had suggestions for changes:
• “Zink is very outdated and could use a remodel. The classrooms are hot and not appealing to look at.”
• “Given how fast Division II sports is growing upgrading or building a new stadium in a major way should be an athletic priority.”
Longtime IUP sports broadcaster Jack Benedict said Miller Stadium needs a major improvement.
Indiana resident Patti Simmons said there was a plan years ago to build a new football stadium off-campus, where Regency Mall now is located along Oakland Avenue in White Township.
Doug Kozma, another member of the SmithGroup leadership team, said he expected that athletic improvements would be recommended in the plan that will go to the IUP Council of Trustees, possibly at its December meeting.
Before that, Perry said, there would be one more opportunity for members of the community to provide input, probably in the fall.
IUP officials have an objective to develop an all-encompassing road map for future development that will inform decisions about campus facilities for the next 20 years.
SmithGroup also has been obtaining input with an online survey, for which Perry said “there really was a lot of terrific feedback.”
There also was quite a bit of feedback from some of the approximately three dozen members of the Indiana community, including university, Indiana Borough and Indiana County officials, who took part in the session that ran more than an hour Tuesday evening.
Indiana Borough Council President Dr. Peter Broad, who previously was involved in long-range planning as chairman of the University Senate, questioned if earlier versions of the plan were followed in campus development.
Dr. Willard W. Radell, a professor emeritus in the IUP Department of Finance, said the university needed to be aggressive in its marketing to such places as Pittsburgh and Erie. He also said students who go from Pennsylvania to Ohio can get tuition waivers from schools there.
On its website, The Ohio State University said it works with a variety of programs that provide fee waivers to applicants, and also manages several of its own programs.
Radell also said that not enough attention was being given to the human capital of a university.
Others involved in the SmithGroup team include Allison Bishop in a leadership position, Steve Schonberger on Space Analysis & Utilization, and Annoi Poptani and Christina Jeyaseelan in Landscape Architecture and Campus Planning.
Others offering comment Tuesday night included Indiana County Office of Planning & Development Executive Director Byron G. Stauffer Jr. and Deputy Director of Planning Josh Krug, as well as a recent IUP graduate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.