Indiana University of Pennsylvania is moving ahead into the Priority 2 phase of its NextGen transition.
That was among matters raised at last week’s quarterly university Council of Trustees meeting.
As described by IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll, NextGen is “our plan to better align our academic offerings and give our students opportunities that will enhance their job prospects.” NextGen is a strategic plan, endorsed by the trustees at their December meeting, for IUP “to become a truly student-centered university,” he said.
The Priority 1 phase and what may be expected in Priority 2 also were topics of an update during the Academic Affairs Committee portion of the trustee meeting by NextGen co-chairs Dr. Hilliary Creely, interim dean of IUP’s School of Graduate Studies and Research, and Karen Rose Cercone, provost’s associate for academic programs and planning.
“A transitional task force (was) formed in January and assigned urgent implementation tasks to work teams composed of administrators, faculty and staff,” committee Chairman Mark Holman said in his report to his fellow trustees.
“The task force reviewed more than 60 recommendations from seven work teams and submitted them to (Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Timothy Moerland) for approval in early March,” Holman said. “Implementation has already begun on many of them, and it will continue throughout the rest of the spring semester.”
As Driscoll noted in his remarks, “as part of NextGen, the College of Fine Arts and many of the programs in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences will merge into what we are tentatively calling the College of Creative Arts, Humanities and Design.”
Named as dean of the new college is Curt Scheib, current dean of the College of Fine Arts. Yaw Asamoah, current dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, will become the interim dean of the IUP Libraries.
“The second phase of NextGen transition will be guided by the work of larger coordination councils, each focusing on a deeper question about IUP’s mission and future structure,” Holman said. “These Priority 2 projects will explore issues ranging from the alignment of budgets to the physical layout of the campus to the shape of the core undergraduate curriculum.”
Driscoll said finances will always be a concern, as the university works to reduce a shortfall to get it closer to an original projection of a $15 million deficit rather than $20 million.
“In the fall, the State System received our Comprehensive Planning Process Report, in which we detailed how we would strive to balance our budget to become more sustainable,” he told the trustees. “On Feb. 22, we submitted a progress report to the State System. We showed that our revenues were down from what we had planned. Now, that must be said in the context of the pandemic, in which we have lost projected revenue in many areas, including housing and dining.”
On the expense side, IUP is ahead in auxiliary spending but behind in education and general spending savings, Driscoll said, “mainly because we have not kept the pace of non-faculty workforce reductions that we had planned (but) those reductions will continue and are a fluid situation as we balance employee furloughs with staff and faculty decisions to retire.”