The University Museum at Indiana University of Pennsylvania invites artists to submit artwork (paintings, drawings, photography, sculpture, digital, fiber, prints) with a focus on the theme “Environmental.”
All artwork must be original, professionally framed and ready for hanging with wire if two-dimensional.
There is a $25 entry fee for up to five works that would be on loan to the University Museum for an exhibition Jan. 21 until March 4 in Sutton Hall.
Artists are to submit their name, contact information, high-resolution photos of their work, and description of their art experience/résumé/CV via email to IUPArt Submission@gmail.com by Nov. 19.
Questions can be directed to the same email address.