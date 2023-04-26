The University Museum at IUP returns to The Artists Hand, 732 Philadelphia St., with the exhibit “The University Museum at IUP Goes Downtown: From Our Walls to Your Home” opening with a free, public reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. This is your chance to own a piece of the University Museum as the works on display will be for sale.
The art on display includes a variety of media: prints, paintings, photographs, drawings and mixed media in various styles ranging from abstract to classic representational. The subject matter of the works on sale ranges from architecture, landscapes and still life to figurative and more.