Indiana University of Pennsylvania notified 81 faculty members with tenure or on the tenure track “of the possibility of the end of their employment in June 2021,” a university spokeswoman said Friday afternoon.
Those faculty members are among more than 100 members of the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties to learn that news Friday at five of the 14 Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education institutions.
At IUP, “not all of these 81 faculty are in full-time equivalent positions,” university Executive Director for Media Relations Michelle Fryling said.
Fryling acknowledged that “these are difficult decisions,” and said the IUP administration continues to work with APSCUF to reduce the impact on affected faculty members.
Elsewhere, 21 letters went to faculty at Edinboro University, six to Cheyney University, and three apiece to Lock Haven and Mansfield, informing them that they may lose their jobs at the end of the 2020–21 academic year.
“Not only are faculty cuts a blow to the professors themselves, but, by extension, layoffs take opportunities away from students,” said Dr. Jamie Martin, an IUP faculty member who is president of APSCUF, the union representing 5,000 State System faculty and coaches. “Retrenchment is devastating at any time, but these letters are threatening to take away livelihoods and health care in the middle of a global pandemic.”
APSCUF’s collective bargaining agreement requires PASSHE to alert tenured faculty members by Oct. 30 if they are in danger of being retrenched at the end of the academic year. APSCUF officials said they have been working to avoid job losses since the spring, when 10 universities issued notices of the possibility of retrenchment.
Three of those universities — Bloomsburg, Kutztown and Millersville — rescinded their warnings, while California and Clarion, which also had active possibilities of retrenchment, did not issue letters to tenured faculty members by Friday’s deadline.
At IUP, “as discussed with faculty union leadership, we anticipate the need to adjust our faculty workforce by a total of about 128 full-time equivalent (FTE) faculty members before the start of the 2021-22 academic year,” Fryling said. “We have reduced our non-faculty employee number by 111 since July 1, 2019.”
The largest group of full-time equivalent faculty in any given department slated for retrenchment in Indiana is 25 or 18 percent of the faculty in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences.
The largest percentage being retrenched in any department is 42 percent or five FTE members of the Academic Affairs faculty.
Retrenchment also is reaching to 16 FTE John J. and Char Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics faculty members, or 14 percent of that department; 13 FTE Eberly College of Business and Information Technology faculty members, or 26 percent of that department; 10 FTE College of Education and Communications faculty members, or 12 percent of that department; six FTE College of Fine Arts faculty members, or 12 percent of that department; and six FTE College of Health and Human Services faculty members, or four percent of that department.
“IUP will use attrition and other mechanisms, including further reductions in the use of temporary faculty, to make additional reductions to ensure a sustainable future for IUP,” Fryling said. “We will continue to follow the faculty union Collective Bargaining Agreement guidelines and processes.”
Also, Martin said, receiving a retrenchment letter does not mean the faculty member definitely will not have a job next year. She said APSCUF will continue to work at the state and local levels to find alternatives to faculty cuts.
Martin also said the APSCUF collective bargaining agreement provides opportunities for professors with retrenchment letters to move to other departments, if they are qualified to do so, or to transfer to other universities within the state system, if there are openings — but openings are less likely this year.
“We understand the system has financial challenges, many of which can be traced to the commonwealth’s failure to fund our state-owned universities properly,” Martin said. “Pennsylvania ranks at or near the bottom in every measure of public higher-education funding. In this indefensible situation, APSCUF has done its part to balance budgets without job cuts — through early retirements, sick-leave incentives and salary concessions in the contract we signed last year.”
She reiterated that there was no mention of possible retrenchments during those contract negotiations, “or we surely would have fought then to avoid faculty cuts. Our universities are making cuts across the system, to fall in line with the expectations to reach 2010–11 student/faculty ratios that Chancellor Daniel Greenstein laid out.”
As Martin previously pointed out, that was the peak of student enrollment in the state system, 119,000, and an average ratio of 21 students for every faculty member.
Also, PASSHE spokesman David Pidgeon pointed out recently, “back in 2009-10, we were roughly $7,000 more affordable than state-related universities. We were roughly $9,000 than your average private school in Pennsylvania.”
As of 2017-18, Pidgeon said, “The difference now is $2,000 with state-related universities, $2,700 for private schools.”
Martin also compared class sizes at PASSHE schools with those at such institutions as Penn State’s main campus, the University of Pittsburgh, Temple and Lincoln universities and the State University of New York system.
“Our campuses tout their student/faculty ratios, sometimes on their home pages, but now universities are slashing professors to reach ratios that were far from a panacea,” the APSCUF president said. “I don’t see how this can do anything but hurt our students.”