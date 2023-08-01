In Pittsburgh Monday, Gov. Josh Shapiro signed an executive order creating the Commonwealth Workforce Transformation Program.
The governor said it is a first-in-the-nation job training program that provides workforce development grants to ensure companies, contractors, unions and others who are working to build Pennsylvania’s infrastructure have the skilled workforce they need.
The program allows organizations doing infrastructure work funded by the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act or Inflation Reduction Act to receive up to $40,000 for each new worker they train.
Under the CWTP, Shapiro said, the commonwealth will reserve at least 3 percent of all funding it receives from those federal acts to fund workforce development and on-the-job training, meaning that as much as $400 million could be used for workforce training in Pennsylvania over the next five years.
Shapiro said in Pittsburgh that this initiative will be the largest infusion in funding for workforce training in Pennsylvania history and could support as many as 10,000 new jobs.
“Thanks to President Biden’s leadership, we have a historic opportunity to build infrastructure that will connect our communities, spur economic development and create opportunity for generations to come — but we need the workforce to do that work,” Shapiro said.
The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, including Indiana University of Pennsylvania, hopes to take advantage of this effort.
“The State System universities are an engine of workforce development by providing a high-quality education at the lowest cost so our state has a pipeline of talent from the classroom to the workforce,” PASSHE spokesman Kevin Hensil said Monday. “PASSHE universities excel at preparing people for in-demand jobs in their communities, and we are reviewing the opportunities with this new initiative. We look forward to supporting workers of all ages to get the knowledge and skills for the critical jobs building Pennsylvania’s infrastructure.”
The grants would reimburse employers for the cost of wages and similar compensation, payroll taxes, and/or training costs paid to or on behalf of new employees and could be used for pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship program costs, costs associated with establishing a training program and costs incurred for the use of a training facility.
Employers may also be reimbursed for supportive services that help individuals facing systemic barriers to employment to be able to participate in training and employment, including but not limited to housing, child and dependent care, work-related tools and clothing, educational testing, transportation and more.
