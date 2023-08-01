Josh Shapiro

In Pittsburgh Monday, Gov. Josh Shapiro signed an executive order creating the Commonwealth Workforce Transformation Program. Among the political and labor leaders gathered for the signing ceremony is Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, at left.

 Submitted photo

The governor said it is a first-in-the-nation job training program that provides workforce development grants to ensure companies, contractors, unions and others who are working to build Pennsylvania’s infrastructure have the skilled workforce they need.