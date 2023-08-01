A tax-exempt organization in suburban Philadelphia is providing $66,700 in scholarships for Indiana University of Pennsylvania students studying to become municipal police officers.
It is the first time IUP and its Criminal Justice Training Center has been recognized by Quest for the Best, a Delaware County-based tax exempt organization providing financial & legal service grants to nonprofits.
“We are enormously proud of the work that’s done by IUP,” said Taras Wochok, a one-time state and federal prosecutor who also was private counsel to John E. du Pont, the primary benefactor of Quest for the Best.
Since its opening in 1975, IUP’s Criminal Justice Training Center has graduated more than 5,000 cadets. The center is certified by the Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission to provide Act 120 training, and offers it in Indiana, as well as in California, Washington County, and at Robert Morris University in Allegheny County.
“We applaud them for all the work they do,” Wochok continued. “We just wish that we could do more for them, in this day and age when we’re all trying to make all of our police officers better educated and better prepared for the challenges they meet on a day-to-day basis.”
The 2023 scholarship recipients are Cameron Cooper, Andreana Malcotti, and Timothy Troy.
Cooper is from Johnstown and was hired by Richland Township Police Department in suburban Johnstown.
Malcotti is from Indiana and was hired by the City of Altoona Police Department in Blair County.
Troy is from Shaler and was recently hired by the Plum Borough Police Department in Allegheny County.
“IUP is honored and grateful for the foundation’s funding, and for its recognition of the excellence of our Criminal Justice Training program,” IUP Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Lara Luetkehans said. “We continue to be proud of the role that IUP’s Center plays in addressing the need for qualified, well-trained, community-minded (or service oriented) police officers for our commonwealth and our nation, and this funding will help even more students complete the program.”
The Quest for the Best funding supports up to four students each year by providing half of the municipal police training tuition cost. The first scholarships were awarded in June 2023, and scholarships will continue through June 2027.
