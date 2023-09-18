Catherine Martsolf

 Submitted photo

Two Indiana University of Pennsylvania biology majors are just a little closer to their lifetime careers, thanks to Indiana Regional Medical Center’s Pre-Med Undergraduate Summer Internship.

Catherine Martsolf, a pre-medicine biology and economics major from Clinton, and Noah Mattingly, a biology pre-medicine major from Harleysville, completed the eight-week internship in August. The internship provides students the chance to shadow physicians from eight different medical specialties, one each week of the eight-week internship.