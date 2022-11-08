Ordnung

The show runs for three performances: Nov. 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 12 at 2 p.m.

 Submitted photo

Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Dance Theater, along with devised theater students from the Department of Theatre, Dance and Performance; guest artists; community members; and The Mahoning Valley Ballet, will premiere “Ordnung, An Amish Ballet,” from Thursday to Saturday.

This collaborative work is written, choreographed, directed and produced by IUP dance professor Joan Van Dyke, based on her original research with co-investigators Dr. Christian Vaccaro and Dr. Melanie Duncan, faculty in the Department of Sociology, with devised performance co-directed by Dr. Richard Kemp, head of acting and directing in the Department of Theatre, Dance and Performance. The show will be presented on the Waller Hall Mainstage.

Tags