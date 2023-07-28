On Marc Fogel’s 62nd birthday, Indiana University of Pennsylvania President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll issued a statement reiterating calls for the United States to continue pressuring Russia for the IUP alumnus’ release from a Russian jail.

“IUP fully supports the work of our legislators — especially Representatives (Guy) Reschenthaler and (Chris) Deluzio, and Senators (Bob) Casey and (John) Fetterman — in keeping the spotlight on the wrongful detainment of Marc Fogel,” Driscoll said.