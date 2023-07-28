On Marc Fogel’s 62nd birthday, Indiana University of Pennsylvania President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll issued a statement reiterating calls for the United States to continue pressuring Russia for the IUP alumnus’ release from a Russian jail.
“IUP fully supports the work of our legislators — especially Representatives (Guy) Reschenthaler and (Chris) Deluzio, and Senators (Bob) Casey and (John) Fetterman — in keeping the spotlight on the wrongful detainment of Marc Fogel,” Driscoll said.
Fogel, 61, a Butler native, Allegheny County resident and 1984 Social Studies Education graduate of IUP, taught history courses at schools attended by children of U.S. diplomats in Colombia, Venezuela, Oman, Malaysia and, for 10 years, in Russia.
“Mr. Fogel is a valued IUP alumnus — a member of the IUP family — and we share the pain, sadness and worry of his family and friends,” Driscoll said. “IUP’s commitment to justice and equal treatment is not just about our campus or our home community — it is about supporting justice for all — in this case, justice for Marc Fogel.”
Reschenthaler’s office said Fogel was detained on Aug. 14, 2021, and is serving a 14-year hard-labor sentence for possession of medical marijuana used to treat his severe back injury. A similar charge of possession of medical marijuana ensnared women’s pro basketball star Brittney Griner from February through December of last year.
The IUP president’s message followed introduction by Deluzio, D-Pittsburgh, and Casey, D-Scranton, in both houses of Congress of a bipartisan concurrent resolution calling for the immediate release of Fogel, who has been imprisoned in Russia since August 2021 for carrying roughly half an ounce of medical marijuana, for which he had a prescription.
Other co-sponsors include Reschenthaler, R-Peters Township, whose district includes IUP, Pennsylvania Reps. Mike Kelly, R-Butler, Glenn Thompson, R-Howard Township, and Dwight Evans (D), Brendan Boyle (D), Brian Fitzpatrick (R), Madeleine Dean (D), Susan Wild (D), Mary Gay Scanlon (D), Dan Meuser (R), Chrissy Houlahan (D), Matt Cartwright (D) and Summer Lee (D-Pittsburgh), Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-Montana), and Sens. Fetterman, D-Braddock, Steve Daines, R-Montana, and Jon Tester, D-Montana.
The resolution urges the Biden administration to prioritize securing the release of Mr. Fogel, whose home is in the Pittsburgh suburb of Oakmont, in DeLuzio’s district, as well as all other U.S. citizens and permanent residents who Russia has wrongfully detained.
“We are proud to stand with these legislators and many others who are working to bring Marc home, and we support efforts to publicize his story, including his long career as an educator and his value as an IUP alumni,” Driscoll said. “We join our legislators in publicly wishing Marc a happy birthday this week and to ultimately have our State Department designate him as wrongfully detained and use every tool at their disposal to bring him home.”
To date, the State Department has not acted on that request.
Under federal law, Reschenthaler said, Fogel meets at least six of the 11 established criteria to be designated as wrongfully detained. Griner was so designated by the State Department less than three months after her arrest in 2022.
Driscoll recalled meeting members of the Fogel family in Washington, D.C.
“On behalf of IUP, I will be sending happy birthday wishes to Marc through his family to let him know he is not forgotten,” the IUP president concluded. “We support all legislation that will help Marc to return home.”
