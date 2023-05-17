A spokeswoman for Indiana University of Pennsylvania said work is continuing on ongoing projects, including the upcoming 150th anniversary, and the research into possibly establishing a medical school at IUP, amid Monday’s separation of several key personnel from administrative ranks.
“The work will continue,” Executive Director of Media Relations Michelle Fryling said Tuesday afternoon. “We will be focusing on our students, focusing on our strategic plan, and work is ongoing for the possibility of a school of osteopathic medicine.”
One of those who had been involved in much of that activity was Vice President of University Advancement Khatmeh Osseiran-Hanna. She was with IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll two weeks ago when he made a presentation about the prospects for such a school to Indiana Borough Council.
A few days before that, before the Council of Trustees, Driscoll provided an update about that effort.
“We are in the search process for hiring a founding dean, which is expected to happen this summer,” Driscoll said. “After that, we will seek accreditation from the American Osteopathic Association. It’s a three- to five-year process that includes submission of self-studies and a feasibility study, along with site visits.”
Osseiran-Hanna also was involved in the organizing committee for the recent Indiana County Chamber of Commerce Excellence in Education Awards along with IUP Director of Strategic Partnerships Christina Koren, Indiana Area School District’s outgoing Superintendent Michael J. Vuckovich, River Valley School District Career Transition Consultant Dr. Jeffrey Geesey, First Commonwealth Bank Executive Vice President for Human Resources Carrie Riggle, and Indiana Regional Medical Center Chief Human Resources Officer Dr. James “Jim” Kinneer.
The now-former vice president of university advancement also was on hand Friday when state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding was at Mack Park for an Ag Breakfast organized by state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana. Redding talked of his wife’s ties to IUP during his remarks.
“IUP has a special place for us,” Redding said.
Driscoll said in an email to university employees Monday that Osseiran-Hanna will leave her role at the university, and her division will transition directly to reporting to him “at least for the near future.”
Unlike four other administrators whose positions have been eliminated, Fryling said the post of vice president of university advancement has not been eliminated.
How will the vacancy so created be filled? Fryling said she was not sure.
Osseiran-Hanna was chosen following a national search in 2018, starting out as interim vice president in September 2017 after coming to IUP from the College of Staten Island in the City University of New York system.
“Ms. Osseiran-Hanna has done an extraordinary job as interim vice president, setting appropriately high expectations for all of us, working to build teams across the university, and increasing alumni and donor engagement with IUP,” Driscoll said in April 2018. “She rose to the top of a remarkably strong pool of candidates.”
Other national searches were conducted recently, for instance, for:
• IUP’s new Director of Public Safety and University Police Timothy Stringer, who had been at Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania.
• John J. and Char Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics Dean Dr. Steven Hovan — though he had been interim dean since August 2021.
• New Eberly College of Business Dean Dr. Stephen Ferris, a Kittanning native who had a similar role at Ball State University in Indiana — and whose search was chaired by Hovan.
• IUP’s fifth head women’s soccer coach, Noreen Herlihy, who had won three Mid-American Conference tournaments at the University of Akron.
Also, as it is a personnel matter, Fryling did not want to speculate about what led to Monday’s separation with Osseiran-Hanna.
The Indiana Gazette has obtained a copy of the email Driscoll distributed Monday, where he said, “to create a more streamlined experience for our students, simplify structures, enhance collaboration and innovation, and reduce expenses, the following changes will take place, effective immediately.”
In addition to Osseiran-Hanna’s departure, Driscoll announced these changes:
• The divisions of Enrollment Management and Marketing and Communications will join the Division of Student Affairs under the leadership of Student Affairs Vice President Dr. Tom Segar. The positions of vice president for enrollment management and chief marketing officer have been eliminated, and the holders of those respective positions, Dr. Patricia McCarthy and Christopher Noah “will leave their roles at the university,” Driscoll said, while Segar will assume the role of cabinet representative for those areas.
• “The position of associate vice president for human resources has been eliminated, and Dr. Craig Bickley will leave his role at the university,” Driscoll said. “Director of Human Resources Operations Ms. Lindsey McNickle will lead the Office of Human Resources.”
• Likewise, the position of associate vice president for academic administration has been eliminated, and Dr. John Kilmarx is leaving that role. “Staff members on this team will report to Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Lara Luetkehans,” Driscoll said. “The Office of Institutional Research, Planning and Assessment will be moved to the Division of Academic Affairs.”
As Driscoll wrote to university employees, “these changes reflect a comprehensive internal examination and analysis of our organizational structure and how it serves our students, including an honest review of our employee complement; the functions and work product of divisions and departments; how we deploy our resources; interconnections between functions; and university processes.”
At the recent trustees meeting, the final such gathering for the 2022-23 academic year, Osseiran-Hanna and McCarthy both made presentations to committee sessions held in the hours before the public voting meeting.
As summed up by Council Treasurer Laurie A. Kuzneski, as she pinch-hit for University Advancement Committee Chair Jennifer Baker, “under the leadership of Vice President Khatmeh Osseiran-Hanna, the University Advancement team continues to serve the needs of the university community, working diligently to raise funds that offer support across the university, promoting colleges through scholarships, athletics, arts, and diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, ensuring and enhancing student success at IUP.
“Cash donations for fiscal year 2022-23 currently total $4,105,488,” she continued. “Planned Giving totals are just under $1 million. Annual Giving commitments for fiscal year 2022-23 have shown a 33.76 percent increase from last year, totaling $1,025,154. Thirty gifts totaling $1,290,242 have been secured by the major gift officers. Two seven-figure gifts have been secured recently, increasing the total to $3,356,419 in the Planned Giving area. IUP’s Day of Giving, April 18, 2023, raised more than $37,000.”
As summed up in the report of the Enrollment Management Committee of the Council of Trustees, on May 4, McCarthy reported that, “at this point, new undergraduate student admission progress is encouraging for fall 2023. IUP has received close to 12 percent more admission applications for new, first-time undergraduate students; the number of students admitted is almost 9 percent higher; and students have submitted almost 21 percent more deposits than at this same point in time last year. The number of deposited students is higher than in any of the past four years, as is the yield from admitted to deposited.”
Also, according to the committee report, McCarthy said “IUP has received over 14 percent more applications from transfer students and has admitted almost 21 percent more. Close to 30 percent more transfer students have submitted deposits. Similar to the new, first-time students, the number of transfer deposits is higher than the past four years, and the yield from admitted to deposited exceeds any of the past four years.”
McCarthy’s presentation also covered other aspects of enrollment, including the Academy of Culinary Arts in Punxsutawney, which “overall is seeing an increase in applications and admitted students; however, at this point, the number of students who have submitted a deposit for fall 2023 enrollment is behind last fall,” and the number applying to be graduate students at IUP, which “for fall 2023 is greater than both in fall 2022 and in fall 2021, and a higher number and percentage of students have been admitted.”
During that meeting, Driscoll gave a regular report.
“In terms of our finances, we have had some frank and difficult internal discussions to get us back on track toward a balanced budget, which have led to actions to tighten our spending even further than we had been,” Driscoll told the trustees. “Thanks to good work from my leadership team, especially vice presidents Lara Luetkehans, Debra Fitzsimmons and Tom Segar, we are making progress and have a good start on a plan for the next two years. This is by no means easy work, but our future is at stake, and we must act now to ensure we are the ones who will address this, and not anyone else.”
An area that was not going to be included in belt-tightening was a new round of faculty retrenchment. After the May 4 meeting, Driscoll told the Gazette there was an April 1 deadline to send the faculty a notice about any new layoffs, and “no letter was sent by me.”
As for the letter he sent Monday, Driscoll wrote, “the goal of these changes is focusing on the needs of our students, developing a more streamlined operation, and creating more financial sustainability for the university to position IUP as a stronger, more effective, and student-centered university for the future. These actions will eliminate silos and lead to fewer and simpler processes for IUP’s employees, allowing them to focus more time on high-priority items — student centeredness and more efficient operations.
“Changes related to eliminating positions and personnel decisions are challenging and painful. The bottom line is that the university must become less complex and easier to navigate for students, including reducing the overall size and complexity of our processes.
“IUP is an incredible place, where we change lives and futures — not just for our students, but for our commonwealth, our nation and our world,” the IUP president concluded. “IUP employees continue to impress me daily with their commitment and passion for our students. Thank you.”
He asked employees to “continue your good work as we work together to implement these changes as seamlessly as possible. Please feel free to reach out to your supervisor with questions or concerns.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.