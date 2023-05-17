A spokeswoman for Indiana University of Pennsylvania said work is continuing on ongoing projects, including the upcoming 150th anniversary, and the research into possibly establishing a medical school at IUP, amid Monday’s separation of several key personnel from administrative ranks.

“The work will continue,” Executive Director of Media Relations Michelle Fryling said Tuesday afternoon. “We will be focusing on our students, focusing on our strategic plan, and work is ongoing for the possibility of a school of osteopathic medicine.”