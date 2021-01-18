Barry A. Day, a 1972 applied mathematics graduate originally from Somerset, has gifted $25,000 to IUP to support outstanding computer science majors in the Department of Mathematical and Computer Sciences.
Day, now of Cape Coral, Fla., is the owner and president of Barry Day Associates, which serves public and private sector entities to handle some of their most complex problems dealing with program management and leadership.
Founded in 2009, the company provides services and support to U.S.-based commercial clients and governmental entities and other selected engagements throughout the world.
The Barry Day Outstanding Computer Science Student Award has been given to a senior computer science student, selected by the department, who has demonstrated academic achievements and contributions to the department.
“The IUP Outstanding Computer Science Student Award recognizes not only scholastic excellence but also the importance of being a community citizen,” Day said. “It has been presented for 15 years to individuals who have made significant achievements in computer science endeavors and contributions to mankind.
“Through this planned gift, this prestigious award will continue to provide motivation for IUP Computer Science students to attain excellence, achieve personal and professional goals, and strive for success as a well-rounded professional,” he said.
Day said that he believes that the discipline and rigor associated with his IUP mathematics experience have served him well in the varied, challenging assignments he has had in his career. He often recommends IUP to others and periodically has employed IUP computer science interns in his organizations.
“This gift clearly demonstrates the incredible generosity of our alumni and their commitment to ‘paying it forward’ to current and future students,” IUP Vice President for University Advancement Khatmeh Osseiran-Hanna said. “Not only do gifts like this help our students to finance their studies, they provide an inspiration to excellence, and a reminder that the IUP roots run very deep — alumni are looking out for current and future students, and want to help them to build their careers. There will always be changes at IUP, but this commitment is firm and constant.”
The gift from Day is part of IUP’s $75 million Imagine Unlimited campaign, which will enable IUP to step forward as a national leader by transforming the student experience through scholarships, program enhancements, and new and modernized facilities.
The campaign is at 99 percent of goal.