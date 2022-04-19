Indiana University of Pennsylvania has received a half-million-dollar boost toward the rebuilding and renovation of its Academy of Culinary Arts in Punxsutawney, according to U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Howard Township.
“IUP has been an anchor in the community for years,” Thompson said as he announced that funding over this past weekend. “With these funds, IUP will be able to expand and strengthen its educational offerings in Jefferson County, resulting in a stronger regional workforce.”
The 15th District congressman did not give specifics about from where the federal funding will come. He could not be reached for comment Monday.
Still, as he said over the weekend, “updating the culinary facilities will provide significant opportunities for current and future culinary students and attract and retain top talent in the region, leading to economic and community development in Punxsutawney and the surrounding communities.”
That $500,000 will be added to a fund that already included $1 million from Pennsylvania’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program toward the Academy of Culinary Arts, as well as another half-million dollars from private resources.
“Both IUP and the academy have benefited from the outstanding and steadfast support from our legislators, our partners and our local stakeholders,” IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll said. “We could not be successful without them. We are fully committed to Punxsutawney and to the region.”
Since its founding in 1989, university officials said, more than 4,200 students have studied in Punxsutawney at the Academy of Culinary Arts. IUP Executive Director for Media Relations Michelle Fryling said the academy has continued to meet and exceed its enrollment goals. IUP’s Council of Trustees formally endorsed an updated Academy of Culinary Arts master plan at its March 17 meeting, focused on providing state-of-the art facilities and providing new opportunities for increased enrollment at the academy.
“The expansion and modernization of our culinary facilities is critical to the growth of our program,” Driscoll said. “We anticipate that this project will complement and stimulate further development in downtown Punxsutawney.”
Funding for the overall project will come from a combination of funding from the university’s Capital Spending Plan and private donations. Total cost for the project is estimated at $20 million.