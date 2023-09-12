On Sept. 11, 2001, three IUP graduates were going about their day when sudden terror struck from the sky upon the North Tower of the World Trade Center.
William Moskal, 50, a 1979 IUP graduate and a risk consultant for an insurance broker, was giving a presentation on the 99th floor.
Four floors above Moskal, William Sugra, 30, a 1993 graduate of IUP, was performing his usual duties as a network administrator for Cantor Fitzgerald.
Another two floors above Sugra, Donald Jones, 43, a 1980 graduate of IUP, was working as a bond broker.
All three perished about 1 hour, 45 minutes after a commercial passenger jet hijacked by terrorists crashed into the upper floors of the North Tower and caused the building to collapse.
All three, along with the lives of 3,000 other people who died on Sept. 11, 2001, were remembered Monday during IUP’s annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony conducted in the Oak Grove.
Other speakers for the 2023 event included Abigail Knapp, a cadet in IUP’s ROTC program; and Dr. Michael Tyree, associate professor of plant ecology in the Department of Biology, the faculty lead for the Flight 93 National Memorial Reforestation Monitoring Project.
Flight 93 crashed on land owned by Knapp’s aunts and uncles in the Svonavec family; her uncles were some of the first responders to the scene.
The government purchased the family’s land for the Flight 93 memorial, but Knapp and many members of her extended family still live in Somerset County. At the time of the crash, Knapp’s father was an active-duty military officer.
“Many of you, like myself, were not alive during the events of 9/11 but on that day due to terrorist activities a plane crashed into a farm belonging to some of my family members, killing everyone on board,” she said. “On that day, there were countless lives lost. The rippling effects of that loss has been felt through to our generation.”
IUP became involved in the reforestation project in 2011 when IUP Distinguished University Professor and professor of biology Dr. Jeffrey Larkin led a group of IUP student volunteers to plant trees at the memorial during “Plant a Tree at Flight 93” program.
Dr. Tyree became involved in the reforestation project in 2014 and has received a number of grants to continue the project and to evaluate the health and growth of the trees.
“The idea was to restore these fields back to what they historically might have looked like prior to the (Flight 93) crash and certainly prior to the mining that took place in the area as well,” Tyree said. “IUP has been involved from the start of this reforestation effort. For 12 years, we have had more than 40 IUP students, faculty and staff participate in the plantings.”
Tyree said the project is a way IUP can help heal the physical scars caused by the events of 9/11.
“Over the last 22 years, we have healed as a country, both emotionally and physically, but there are still scars,” he said.
Behind the backdrop of a large American flag and flanked to the left by a 13-foot piece of World Trade Center debris on long-term loan to the university from the Kovalchick family of Indiana, IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll said it’s easy to collectively view all the lives lost that day rather than as individuals.
“They were mothers and fathers, daughters and sons, sisters and brothers,” Driscoll said. “Some were new to the workforce while others were closing in on retirement. Yet they were all victims on 9/11. They all had a life story, and it is incumbent upon us to share those stories to keep their memory alive.”
Driscoll said Moskal enjoyed playing music, particularly opera and jazz. He loved coaching sports and landscaping. He left behind a wife, two kids and two dogs. He would have been 72 years old last month.
Sugra, originally from Allentown, enjoying visiting New York City’s museums, shows and restaurants. He would have been 52 years old this year.
And Jones loved the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, NASCAR racing and had planned to go to Dover, Del., the following weekend for a race. Jones also enjoyed playing softball and coaching his daughters’ youth basketball teams. He would have been 65 this year.
Driscoll said those details may seem inconsequential, but to their families, friends and co-workers, they mean everything.
“It’s a song on the radio, a Broadway musical, or a football game. It’s through things we see and hear every day that William (Moskal), Bill (Sugra) and Donald (Jones) live on,” he said. “Just as we continue to mourn what we lost that day, we also continue to remember and honor the lives that will forever be part of ours. That’s what we are called to do when we reflect on the events of 9/11.
“That’s why we have events like this. It’s why we always will.”
