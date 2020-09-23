Fewer confirmed cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the latest Indiana University of Pennsylvania online dashboard measuring impact of the coronavirus on the campus community.
“IUP has been notified by the Pennsylvania Department of Health that 19 members of the IUP campus community, all students, have tested positive for COVID-19 from (Friday through Monday),” IUP Executive Director for Media Relations Michelle Fryling said in a statement issued Tuesday.
That’s compared to 49 cases reported to IUP by the PDH for the period of Sept. 15-17. It brings to 155 the total number of confirmed cases since Aug. 15, with 88 the total of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases of students and employees that have recovered.
Fryling said “recovered … is defined as completing the Centers for Disease Control-recommended self-isolation of 10 days plus one without fever since the onset of symptoms.”
As for the latest report of cases, Fryling said, “one of the students identified as COVID-19 positive during this time period lives in on-campus housing; 18 are students who reside in off-campus housing in Indiana County.”
In turn, she said, “nine are self-isolating on campus, and 10 are self-isolating away from campus. All are following the required response protocol as recommended by the health care professionals who are treating them.”
PDH is “actively conducting contact tracing,” Fryling added. “Anyone who had close contact with these people will be notified and advised about the appropriate COVID-19 response protocol.”
Previously, the IUP community had been urged, if contacted by PDH for contact tracing, that “it is extremely important that you cooperate and provide accurate information.”
The latest report coincides with “newly released CDC guidance,” Fryling said. “Effective immediately, (IUP) will offer testing to any student who has been a close contact of a lab-confirmed COVID-19 positive individual, even if that student is not showing any symptoms of COVID-19.”
The CDC’s new recommendation emphasized the significance of asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission.
“IUP had been following previous CDC recommendations to test people who were in close contact with COVID-19 positive individuals if they were symptomatic,” she said. “Students who are asymptomatic and have been told they are a close contact of a COVID-19 lab-confirmed positive individual will be given a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.”
While waiting the 24 to 48 hours for test results, the university said students will be told to self-quarantine.
“Even if test results are negative, students who have been a close contact of a positive COVID-19 individual should self-quarantine for 14 days since the last time they were in close contact with that individual,” Fryling said. “A negative test result does not mean that individuals should end their quarantine period early.”
If a student has symptoms associated with COVID-19, the IUP Health Service will do a rapid antigen test on site. If the test is negative, health officials will do a PCR test.
Nine students confirmed to be positive for COVID-19 and three others presumed positive but awaiting test results are waiting in self-isolation rooms in IUP’s Delaney Hall. That leaves 158 self-isolation beds available on campus.
“Any students testing positive for COVID-19 may remain in Delaney Hall for the CDC-recommended self-isolation period of 10 days plus one with no fever and reduction of symptoms since the onset of symptoms,” Fryling said. “Students may also choose to self-isolate at home for the recommended self-isolation period.
Otherwise, to protect the privacy of these individuals, IUP has been releasing no further details regarding their identity. The university has been conveying information received about positive COVID-19 cases to a dashboard updated on the IUP website, with updates also emailed to the IUP community on Tuesdays and Fridays.